Jagran Correspondent, Udaipur: The Congress on Friday registered a decisive victory over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan's panchayat elections by winning 3,701 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181, and 599 Zila Parishad seats against the ruling party's 301, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Out of the 37 districts where votes were counted, Congress won more Panchayat Samiti seats than the BJP in 33 districts, while the BJP led in four: Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber, and Udaipur. In the Zila Parishad polls, Congress led in 24 districts while the BJP led in six.

In Jaipur, Congress won 216 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 87. In Jodhpur, Congress won 195 seats and the BJP won 81, while in Sikar, Congress took 179 seats compared to the BJP's 87.

In Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's home district of Bharatpur, independents won the most seats at 76, followed by Congress with 46 and the BJP with 32. A similar trend was seen in Deeg, the home district of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, where independents won 41 seats, Congress won 25, and the BJP won 14.

In Udaipur, the BJP won 146 Panchayat Samiti seats while Congress won 137. Udaipur was also one of the six districts where the BJP led in the Zila Parishad polls. In Salumber, the BJP won 38 Panchayat Samiti seats, and Congress won 32.

Mixed Results For Leaders' Families

The results brought mixed outcomes for the families of senior leaders. In Sikar, UDH Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife, Shanti Devi, and both of their sons lost their elections.

On the other hand, in Churu, BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore's son, Parakram Singh Rathore, and daughter-in-law, Kanika Singh, won their Zila Parishad seats.

Message To Govt's 'Neglect And Unfulfilled Promises'

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the results are a message from rural voters, farmers, workers, and women against government neglect and unfulfilled promises.

BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said the party's performance was below expectations and added that they will review the shortcomings and work to improve.

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Counting In Four Districts On December 17

Counting was held across 37 districts. In the four districts of Kota, Baran, Karauli, and Sri Ganganagar, counting has been postponed to December 17 because the terms of the current Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis end next month. Elections were held for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti and 1,275 Zila Parishad seats in total, with results for 7,393 Panchayat Samiti and 981 Zila Parishad seats declared by Friday evening.