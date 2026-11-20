Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the significance of civilisational dialogue in promoting global peace, saying that at a time when discussions across the world are dominated by wars and unrest, India is engaging in dialogue on cultural and civilisational connections.

Addressing the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum after inaugurating it at Purana Qila in the national capital, PM Modi said that cultural connections serve as the strongest guarantee for global peace. "This is the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. At a time when discussions across the world are dominated by war and unrest, we in India are engaging in a dialogue on civilisational connections. This is significant because cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace—which further underscores the importance of today’s event," the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ: Tax Cuts But No Salary Hikes: PM Modi Pulls Up Industrialists Over Low Wages And Poor Job Creation Highlighting the SCO's journey and its achievements over the years, PM Modi said that the grouping had significantly strengthened cooperation in security, economy and connectivity, adding that civilisational and cultural cooperation would further strengthen ties among member nations. "Just a few months ago, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) marked 25 years since its inception. Over the years, the SCO has significantly strengthened cooperation in the realms of security, the economy, and connectivity. In this context, cultural and civilisational cooperation will further fortify the ties between our nations," he said.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the inaugural forum, the Prime Minister said that the platform would generate new ideas and opportunities for cultural collaboration, while shared civilisational experiences would play an important role in bringing the world together. "I am confident that this forum will bring forth new ideas and create fresh opportunities for cultural collaboration, and that our shared civilisational experiences will play a vital role in uniting the world," PM Modi added. Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present during the inauguration. India is hosting the three-day multilateral event from November 20 to 22, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region''s shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that invitations had been extended to all SCO member states, including Pakistan, as well as observers and dialogue partners of the grouping. "India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon’ble Prime Minister," Jaiswal stated.

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO. The inaugural ceremony also featured a cultural presentation titled "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", the presentation highlighted cultural connections across India and Eurasia.

The forum also featured exhibitions showcasing India''s archaeological, artistic and literary heritage under the title "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence". The exhibition offers an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE, featuring excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries. Another major attraction is the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", showcasing an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions. ALSO READ: PM Modi Links 50 Crore Poverty Gains To New Savings Push, Warns Against 'Khao, Piyo, Mauj Karo' Mindset According to the MEA, four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. The discussions will cover cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions. The forum is envisaged as a dedicated platform under the SCO framework to encourage dialogue on shared civilisational heritage and foster greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region. Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff and has been published through a syndicated feed by ANI.