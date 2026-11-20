- Nepal PM Balen Shah is set for two-day state visit to India.
- Meetings with PM Modi, President Murmu are in focus.
- The visit aims to strengthen India-Nepal economic ties and bilateral cooperation.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will embark on a State visit to India from November 22 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai announced on Friday. According to the Foreign Secretary, a 34-member government delegation led by Prime Minister Shah will depart from Kathmandu for New Delhi to undertake the high-level engagement.
Nepal PM To Visit India
During the visit, Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to hold a delegation-level meeting on Monday with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the delegation-level talks, the two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate various projects relating to energy, while bilateral instruments covering various aspects of cooperation will be signed and exchanged between the two sides.
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After the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Shah and Prime Minister Modi will also address a joint press conference, followed by a luncheon hosted by the Indian Prime Minister in honour of the visiting Nepali leader. As part of his official itinerary in the national capital, Prime Minister Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.
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The Nepali Prime Minister will also pay tributes and lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, besides attending the Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at strengthening commercial and economic ties between the two countries.
Nepal-India Ties In Focus
Rooted in centuries-old historical, cultural, and geographical bonds, India-Nepal ties are underpinned by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship and a 1,751-kilometre open border. Commonly encapsulated by the traditional adage "Roti-Beti ka Rishta", symbolising shared livelihoods and familial connections, the bilateral relationship is now evolving towards pragmatic economic, energy, and digital integration under Nepal's new political leadership.
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(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff and has been published through syndicated feed by ANI.)