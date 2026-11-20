JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States on Thursday disclosed a cyberattack involving third-party service providers that handle services for the financial institution. The incident may have exposed certain marketing-related information, including customer names and email addresses. The development comes amid a series of recent technology disruptions, including a nationwide ground stop, Microsoft global outage and transaction related issues at several banks.

While JP Morgan confirmed the cyberattack, it also clarified that the cyberattack is unrelated to its recent service disruption. According to Reuters, the company stated that some external companies providing services to the bank were targeted in a cyberattack. Initial investigation by the bank revealed that attackers may have accessed marketing information stored with these vendors. The information could include customer names and email addresses.

ALSO READ: Microsoft, Google, JP Morgan Among 18 US Firms Under Iran Threat From April 1: What It Means For India

A JPMorgan spokesperson said the bank would reach out to customers whose information may have been affected. However, the incident has raised fresh concerns about the security of customer information shared with external vendors.

Recent Transaction Disruptions

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase faced difficulties processing certain transactions due to a software bug. The technical problem also affected other banks, leading to disruptions in banking services. Following the transaction disruption, several lenders reportedly received inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a US banking regulator.