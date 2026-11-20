- JPMorgan confirms cyberattack on third-party service providers.
- Customer names and email addresses potentially exposed.
- Hacking group "n0n" claimed responsibility for breach.
JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States on Thursday disclosed a cyberattack involving third-party service providers that handle services for the financial institution. The incident may have exposed certain marketing-related information, including customer names and email addresses. The development comes amid a series of recent technology disruptions, including a nationwide ground stop, Microsoft global outage and transaction related issues at several banks.
JPMorgan Confirms Cyberattack
While JP Morgan confirmed the cyberattack, it also clarified that the cyberattack is unrelated to its recent service disruption. According to Reuters, the company stated that some external companies providing services to the bank were targeted in a cyberattack. Initial investigation by the bank revealed that attackers may have accessed marketing information stored with these vendors. The information could include customer names and email addresses.
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A JPMorgan spokesperson said the bank would reach out to customers whose information may have been affected. However, the incident has raised fresh concerns about the security of customer information shared with external vendors.
Recent Transaction Disruptions
Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase faced difficulties processing certain transactions due to a software bug. The technical problem also affected other banks, leading to disruptions in banking services. Following the transaction disruption, several lenders reportedly received inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a US banking regulator.
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Hacking Group n0n Claims
The cyberattack concerns gained further attention after a cyber extortion group known as "n0n" made claims on November 16 about obtaining customer engagement records linked to JPMorgan. According to a screenshot of the group's message captured by cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch, the attackers claimed to have accessed hundreds of thousands of marketing campaign interactions involving customer email addresses.
Visa, Mastercard Report Third-Party Security Incidents
The same hacking group reportedly made similar claims involving Visa and Mastercard on November 16. Visa confirmed that it was aware of the claims and linked the incident to a third-party service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. Mastercard separately confirmed that it had been informed about an incident involving an external service provider.
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