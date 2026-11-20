White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross has been fired just days after major computer failures disrupted flights, banks, and security systems across the United States. The move comes as President Donald Trump and his team face heavy criticism over how they handled last week's tech problems, including a massive Microsoft outage and a nationwide flight pause that affected over 18,000 planes.

Trump Supports Sean Cairncross' Removal Cairncross, who managed the government's online safety rules, is the first top official to lose his job over the crisis, Axios reported citing sources. Kirsten Davies, who is currently the Department of Defence Chief Information Officer, will step into the role temporarily. Cairncross was in charge of cybersecurity rules and planning for the federal government.

A source told Reuters that Trump "fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position." In a statement on Thursday night, Cairncross said it was the "honour of a lifetime to serve" in the administration. 🚨BREAKING: National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross has been fired. According to a senior administration official, it was Stephen Miller who pushed for it. He's being replaced by Pentagon CIO Kirsten Davies. https://t.co/8aRxdis555 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 20, 2026 ALSO READ: US Flight Disruption: What Triggered Brief Nationwide Ground Stop; Homeland Security Addresses Microsoft Outage Link Buzz

What Caused Tech Outages Cybersecurity experts told Reuters that the recent tech breakdowns were likely caused by companies rushing to fix new software flaws. As advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools make it much easier to find weak spots in computer systems, companies scramble to patch those flaws quickly, which can lead to widespread system crashes.

Who Is Sean Cairncross? Sean Cairncross is an American lawyer and political strategist who has worked as the US national cyber director since 2025. Before taking on this role, he was the head of the Millennium Challenge Corporation from 2019 to 2021. Early in his career, Cairncross worked as a lawyer for the Republican National Committee (RNC), rising from deputy lawyer to top lawyer.

He left the RNC in 2013 to become a partner at the law firm Holtzman Vogel Josefiak, but returned by October 2015 to manage the RNC's daily operations as chief operating officer When Trump first became president, Cairncross joined the White House as a senior advisor to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Even after Priebus stepped down, Cairncross stayed at the White House in an undefined role.

In January 2018, Trump picked him to run the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a job the Senate officially approved in July 2019. Cairncross later went back to the RNC in March 2024 to manage its operations once again. On February 11, 2025, Trump nominated Cairncross to be the US national cyber director. During a Senate hearing on June 2, some Democratic lawmakers raised doubts about the pick as he did not have a strong background in cybersecurity.

However, a Senate committee approved his nomination on June 30, and the full Senate voted 59-35 to confirm him on August 2. He was officially sworn into the job two days later. ALSO READ: Global Microsoft Outage Raises Cloud Security Questions; VolansHQ Urges Companies To Build Digital Resilience You May Also Like To Watch: