Riyadh's ⁠tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck on Thursday in a Houthi attack in the latest blow in the Iran-backed Yemeni group's war with the kingdom. Saudi Arabia's civil defence said a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial centre caused material damage to several floors of the building and nearby buildings, but no injuries were reported, state news agency SPA said.

The statement did not identify the tower, but an accompanying photograph published by SPA showed ‌the PIF Tower. The kingdom's foreign ministry said it reserved the right to take "all necessary measures" to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets following the Houthi attack.

MORE BAD NEWS FROM SAUDI ARABIA citing 3 sources: A skyscraper housing offices of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was damaged in a missile attack targeting Riyadh today, Thursday. The missile attack hit the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, which includes the tallest building in the Saudi capital. — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) November 19, 2026 No injuries reported The strike blew out windows across seven to eight floors of PIF Tower, bending parts of its metal facade. It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in Riyadh's financial district, with state oil company Aramco's building hit in a November 8 attack. The King Abdullah Financial District was closed to visitors following ⁠the attack. ALSO READ: Houthis Strike Again As Aramco Oil Facility, Riyadh Airport Hit In 6 Attacks; 33 Killed In Yemen

Three sources familiar ⁠with the matter told Reuters that the building had been struck by an incoming Houthi missile. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "dealt with a missile threat" launched towards Riyadh and that debris had fallen. PIF, which stands for the Saudi Public Investment Fund, is yet to issue a statement over the attack.

Houthis attack on Saudi's financial and energy firms The Houthis have been firing at Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July amid the US-Iran war. On the ground in Yemen, the group has seized swathes ⁠of territory from the Saudi-backed government, forcing it to stage a major retreat at ⁠the weekend. Residents of the Saudi capital were awoken by a loud boom in the early hours of Thursday.

ALSO READ: Big Attack On Saudi Arabia's Oil Refinery: Houthis Target Aramco In Riyadh, Claim 'Operations Achieved Objectives' Saudi Arabia's civil defence issued several warnings of potential danger in Riyadh throughout Thursday, including after the attack, before announcing that ⁠the threat had passed. The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that Saudi aircraft had carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, without providing further details.

(With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch