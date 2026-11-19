Lahore: The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), widely described as the political front of Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), on Thursday served a PKR 5 billion defamation notice on Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari for branding the party "terrorist" and "illegal". Last week, the PMML served a legal notice on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, demanding that she withdraw her remarks describing the party as "terrorist" and issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, failing which it would initiate legal proceedings.

The latest notice, issued on behalf of PMML president Khalid Masood Sindhu through his lawyers, demands that Bokhari withdraw the allegations, tender a public apology and remove the disputed content from social media within seven days of receiving the notice.

According to the notice, the PMML is a registered political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and has been engaged in political and welfare activities since 2022. It alleges that Bokhari, through her X account and television appearances, described the party as a "terrorist organisation", an "illegal party" and a "proscribed organisation". The party has termed the remarks baseless and defamatory, claiming they have damaged its reputation and political standing. It has also threatened to approach the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), alleging violations of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The notice puts the alleged reputation damage suffered by PMML at PKR 5 billion and warns that the party will approach the competent courts if its demands are not met within the stipulated seven-day period. The legal confrontation comes amid an escalating political dispute between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PMML following the November 8 by-election in NA-77 Gujranwala. What began as allegations of electoral rigging has developed into a public war of words between the PML-N and the PMML. The PML-N retained the seat, with its candidate Rashid Bashir Virk securing 43,365 votes against 30,218 polled by PMML candidate Ibrahim Gujjar. The PMML rejected the result, claiming its candidate had won and demanding a recount in 50 polling stations. Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been imprisoned at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since 2019 after being convicted in multiple terror-financing cases.

(With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch