San Francisco Flooding: Severe flooding has struck several parts of San Francisco in the US after an intense storm brought torrential rainfall to the city. Videos circulating online show cars struggling through deep water, residents wading through flooded roads and neighbourhoods facing water damage. The heavy downpour has disrupted daily life, affected transport, and raised concerns about the city's ability to handle increasingly intense storms.

Videos Show San Francisco Under Water The videos emerging from San Francisco show intense flooding. Several streets appear completely covered in water, with vehicles partially submerged, and drivers struggling to move through flooded roads. In the Mission District, water has spread across entire streets, making it difficult for residents and motorists to get around.

Record rainfall is causing widespread street flooding across San Francisco. Video from @sfchronicle shows the impact in multiple neighborhoods. Stay out of floodwater. https://t.co/CVTkDEvb6B — MB (@MB_1789) November 19, 2026 Other clips show flooding in the Lower Haight, Mill Valley and along Interstate 80 near Richmond. In some locations, water has rushed through roads like fast-moving streams. Residents have also reported water entering buildings, while water has reportedly burst out of underground manholes. 🚨 SAN FRANCISCO UNDERWATER! Torrential rain triggers widespread flooding as storm drains overflow across multiple areas. 🌧️🇺🇸 https://t.co/Avfc7U3Toy — The Line Reports __🖋️ (@Nishantishere_) November 19, 2026 ALSO READ: El Nino Pushing World Into 'New Age Of Climate Extremes'; Impact On India Explained Record Rainfall Observed As per reports, the storm brought record-breaking rainfall to San Francisco on Wednesday. Downtown recorded 2.31 inches of rain, setting a new November 18 record and breaking the previous mark established in 1918.

The city's average rainfall for the entire month of November is around 2.6 inches. The heavy rain filled parts of the drainage and sewer network, leaving several neighbourhoods vulnerable to flooding. A reported 15-foot burst of water also erupted from a manhole near Golden Gate Park.

BREAKING: San Francisco is UNDERWATER! Mission District streets completely submerged as a brutal atmospheric river dumps 2+ inches of rain, blasting water out of storm drains Cars stranded, rescues underway, highways flooded — pure chaos across the city! https://t.co/6NmXN3xMvt — SpeedySMM (@dgsplanet) November 19, 2026 Residents Demand Action People living in the Mission and Marina neighbourhoods have urged city officials to improve flood protection. Some residents say passing buses and other large vehicles pushed floodwater towards homes and businesses, making the damage worse. The storm also brought fallen trees, power cuts, flight delays and landslides across parts of the Bay Area. While the strongest part of the storm is expected to move away on Thursday, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue. Officials in North Bay communities are also preparing for another potential flooding threat next week.

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