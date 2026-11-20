Canadian authorities have placed gangster Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, at the top of the country's most-wanted fugitive list. The move comes as Brar faces serious criminal charges in Canada. including murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Canada's BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Program has named Brar its number one most-wanted fugitive in its latest Top 25 list.

CAD 2,50,000 Bounty Announced The programme is offering a reward of up to 2,50,000 Canadian dollars (Rs 1.63 crore) for information that leads to his arrest in Canada or the United States. The reward will remain available until November 2, 2027. The Winnipeg Police Service has appealed to the public to help locate Brar and another accused, Karanbir Singh, who are both wanted in connection with a murder investigation.

Be on the lookout. Rewards up to $250,000. https://t.co/0K55boBa8s — Bolo Program | Programme Bolo (@BoloProgram) November 19, 2026 Winnipeg Police Seek Public Help In Murder Case Police have warned that both individuals are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023, at around 10 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 39-year-old man, identified as Sukhdool Singh Gill. ALSO READ: Harry Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Associate Behind Firing At Rohit Shetty's House Detained In US

Following the incident, the Winnipeg Police Service's Homicide Unit launched an extensive investigation to identify those responsible for the killing. The investigation was carried out with the support of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Manitoba Justice and other law enforcement agencies across Canada.

On February 23, 2026, authorities approved charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Brar, aged 32, and Karanbir Singh, aged 26. Arrest warrants were also issued against both individuals. However, efforts to locate and arrest the two accused have so far been unsuccessful. Earlier in July, the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had also placed Brar on its Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and announced a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest.

Goldy Brar Wanted In Three Countries Satinderjeet Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, is an Indian-born gangster who has been linked by law enforcement agencies to the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime network. He is wanted in connection with several serious criminal cases in India, Canada and the US. Indian authorities have accused Brar of playing a key role in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Canadian authorities are seeking Brar in connection with the September 20, 2023, killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg. He faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in this case. Brar was among those indicted during Operation Hard Ball, which targeted the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The case includes allegations linked to the murder of a prominent Indian figure in British Columbia.

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