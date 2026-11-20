SCO Dialogue: Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik on Friday attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. However, he skated over the question of cross-border terrorism, stating that he could address the issue on Saturday. Malik, instead of answering the critical question, spoke on the importance of dialogue on the global platforms.

While addressing the uncomfortable question, the Pakistani minister smiled and refused to provide a direct answer. Malik stated that a lot of issues will be addressed after his public statement on Saturday. "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On being asked about linkages between India and Pakistan, Malik stated that dialogue has been the core of the civilisation of the two nations. He further stated that while singularity is only dependent on monologue, dialogue is about diversity.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked about India's concern about cross-border terrorism, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations..." On being asked about civilizational linkages between India and Pakistan, he says, "I think dialogues are between distinct entities. Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity. I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore. I think it's a very welcome dialogue." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

'Dialogue Is Necessary'

"I think dialogues are between distinct entities. Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity. I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore. I think it's a very welcome dialogue," the Pakistani minister stated.

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