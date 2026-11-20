The killing of gangster Naseem alias Rizwan in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Bulandshahr has added another name to the list of notorious criminals killed in police encounters across Delhi-NCR.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, at least 10 major encounters involving Delhi Police and other state police forces have resulted in the deaths of 16 criminals. The operations targeted gangsters accused of murder, extortion, robbery and other serious offences, including members of organised crime syndicates operating across state borders.

ALSO READ: Dawood Ibrahim Link To Delhi Gang Wars: Underworld Trail And Crime Record Of Naseem Durrani Killed In UP Durrani, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, was wanted in the November 16 murder of Sameer in northeast Delhi. He was killed in an encounter near Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr in the early hours of November 20. The STF dossier reportedly listed 26 criminal cases against him.

Here is a chronology of some of the major encounters in which criminals were killed across Delhi-NCR since May 2024. Criminals Killed In Police Encounters May 16, 2024: Ajay alias Goli Ajay alias Goli, a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell in the Shahbad Dairy area. He was allegedly involved in the firing at the Fusion car showroom in Tilak Nagar, where the accused had reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

July 12, 2024: Three members of Himanshu Bhau gang Three gang members, identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Vikas alias Chhota and Sunny Gujjar, were killed in a joint operation by the Delhi and Haryana Police in Sonipat. They were allegedly involved in the murder of a man at the Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, Delhi.

November 23, 2024: Raghav alias Raki Raghav alias Raki, the main accused in the murder of Delhi Police constable Kiran Pal, was killed in an encounter with the Special Cell in Sangam Vihar. Constable Kiran Pal was stabbed to death while on night patrol in Govindpuri.

December 14, 2024: Anil alias Sonu Matka Anil alias Sonu Matka was killed in an encounter involving the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh STF in Meerut's TP Nagar area. He was accused in the Farsh Bazaar double murder case of October 31, 2024, and was wanted in several other cases.

May 29, 2025: Naveen Kasana Naveen Kasana, a resident of Javli village in Hapur, was killed in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the UP STF. He was wanted in connection with the murder of Delhi-based utensils trader Sunil Jain in the Farsh Bazaar area.

June 24, 2025: Romil Vohra Gangster Romil Vohra was killed in an encounter involving the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF near the Kishangarh border in Delhi. He was associated with the Kala-Noni Rana gang, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, and was allegedly involved in four murders within eight months.

September 17, 2025: Two shooters of Rohit Godara gang Two shooters, Ravindra and Arun, were killed in a joint operation involving the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and Haryana Police in Loni's Tronica City. They were allegedly associated with gangster Rohit Godara and were accused of opening fire at the residence of actor Disha Patani's family in Bareilly.

October 6, 2025: Bhim Jora Nepalese gangster Bhim Jora was killed in an encounter involving the South-East District Police and Haryana Police in Delhi's East of Kailash area. He was the main accused in the murder of a doctor during a robbery in the Jangpura area.

October 22, 2025: Four members of Sigma gang Four wanted criminals belonging to the Bihar-based Sigma gang were killed in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police in Rohini. The deceased were identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahato alias Vimlesh Sahni, Manish Pathak and Aman Thakur.

The gang was allegedly involved in murders, extortion and robberies in Bihar's Sitamarhi and neighbouring districts, including Muzaffarpur, Madhubani and Sheohar. Police were also investigating allegations of an election-related conspiracy involving the gang. ALSO READ: Gangster Linked To Dawood Ibrahim Who Shot Dead Man Near Kapil Mishra's Office Killed In Bulandshahr Encounter November 20, 2026: Naseem alias Rizwan The latest name in the list is Naseem alias Rizwan, also known as Durrani. He was killed in a joint encounter involving the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the UP STF near Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr. Durrani was wanted in the murder of Sameer alias Bhoora in northeast Delhi on November 16. Police said he was allegedly associated with Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and underworld operative Chhota Shakeel. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and had 26 criminal cases registered against him, according to the STF dossier.