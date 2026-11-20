Gangster Naseem alias Rizwan Durrani, who was allegedly involved in several high-profile criminal cases across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Noida STF in Bulandshahr on Friday.

A resident of Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, Naseem had emerged as a major concern for the Delhi Police following the November 16 murder of Sameer alias Bhura near the camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Sonia Vihar. Investigators suspected his involvement in the shooting, which was allegedly linked to a prolonged gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

ALSO READ: Gangster Linked To Dawood Ibrahim Who Shot Dead Man Near Kapil Mishra's Office Killed In Bulandshahr Encounter 25 Criminal Cases, Including Murder And Extortion In police records, Naseem was found to have over 25 criminal cases registered against him over the years. His reported offences include murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, extortion, hit-and-run and assaults on police officials.

In the other two cases filed in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, he was wanted and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000, said reports. His criminal network extended across several police station jurisdictions, including Khajuri Khas, Gokulpuri, Dayalpur, Jafrabad, Harsh Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura in Delhi, as well as Loni and Sihani Gate in Ghaziabad. Dawood Ibrahim's Aide, Links With Chhota Shakeel Naseem Durrani was reportedly a long-time shooter for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and was associated with his D-Company network until around 2017, according to a police source cited by The Indian Express.

He was also in contact with Dawood's close aide Chhota Shakeel, who allegedly tasked him with killing jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016. Durrani was further accused of plotting the murder of Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah on Shakeel's instructions. According to reports, Durrani had allegedly accepted contracts to eliminate both Chhota Rajan and Tarek Fatah but was arrested before he could execute them. This makes the underworld connection a stronger part of the story while keeping the allegations attributed

Three Major Cases That Brought Him Under Police Scanner 1. Sameer alias Bhura murder (November 16, 2026): The latest case that brought Naseem under intense police scrutiny was the killing of Sameer near Zero Pushta in Sonia Vihar, northeast Delhi. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire on Sameer, with around 15–20 rounds reportedly fired. Sameer was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. Investigators suspected the murder was part of the ongoing rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

2. Raja Mewati murder (May 26, 2026): Naseem was also allegedly involved in the killing of gangster Raja Mewati alias Akki Don, who was shot dead in the F-Block area of Khajuri Khas. Police suspected that the murder was connected to the rivalry between the two gangs.

3. Loni shooting case (June 11, 2025): Naseem's name also surfaced in an attempted murder case in Ghaziabad's Loni. The incident reportedly followed a dispute over a motorcycle purchase worth Rs 25,000. A disagreement over the pending payment of Rs 12,000 escalated into violence when a passerby intervened and was shot.

ALSO READ: BMC Partially Demolishes Dawood Ibrahim's Old Hideout In Bhendi Bazaar As Bombay HC Stays Action Criminal Activities Began In 2010 Naseem's crime record goes back to 2010, when he was involved in a murder and a robbery case in the Gokulpuri area of north-east Delhi. In 2014, he and his accomplices allegedly pelted stones and brickbats at a police team in the Gokulpuri police station area to retrieve a friend in police custody. His name has been in many registered cases over the years in different districts of Delhi and Ghaziabad, which allege violent gang clashes, robbery and extortion.