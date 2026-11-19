The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday partially demolished the dilapidated parts of the Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. The building once housed fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family and was used as a hideout by his criminal network.

The BMC team began the demolition work with bulldozers and heavy machinery. However, the Bombay High Court shortly thereafter put a stay on the demolition action. It directed the parties to maintain the status quo at the disputed house of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim at Bhendi Bazaar and halted further demolition till November 25. The status quo was ordered after the BMC informed the court that demolition work had been carried out at the site earlier in the day. A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the matter involved highly disputed facts and posted the petition for hearing on November 25 at 3 pm. The court also directed the petitioners to implead the State government as a respondent.

The order came after the BMC's advocate informed the court that demolition work had been undertaken at the site that morning. The advocate assured the bench that the civic body's staff would be withdrawn within half an hour. VIDEO | Mumbai: BMC starts demolition of dilapidated Musafirkhana building linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. #MumbaiNews #BMC (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/z5XxyYBjpV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2026 However, the partial demolition was carried out amid heavy police deployment. Several videos going viral on social media show the BMC demolishing the dilapidated Musafirkhana building linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts a demolition drive at the dilapidated Musafirkhana building in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar. Heavy police deployment at the site. https://t.co/65Sa6mxQNQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026 A large number of BMC staff and police personnel were present at the site. The site was covered with blue tin sheets on all sides. The building was classified as C-1, which means it was dangerous and needed to be demolished as per BMC. Dawood Ibrahim and his family lived in the building in the 1970s before he fled India in 1986.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's Former Hideout To Be Demolished, 140-Year-Old Mosque Claim Sparks Row AIMIM Leader Addresses People On Wednesday, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, addressing people gathered at the site, said legal efforts were being made to seek relief against the demolition notice. Pathan said a two-day period, November 18 and 19, had been given for the demolition. He added that advocate Yusuf Bagwala, who is handling the case related to the local mosque, had engaged counsel to make an urgent mention before the Chief Justice's court at 11 am on Thursday, seeking a stay on the demolition notice.

"We hope that, Insha'Allah, tomorrow we will get relief from here. We will get it; a stay is on the notice. After that, whatever the further reaction is, we will bring it before you," Pathan told ANI. ALSO READ: Dawood Crippled Bollywood In 90s, Now It's Lawrence's Turn: But Why Bishnoi Gang And D-Company Are Rivals | Explained Pathan also said religious scholars had held discussions on the issue and met representatives of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), the developers involved in the area, to discuss the way forward. "The respected Ulema have discussed amongst themselves how to resolve this issue. So they had a meeting with the SBUT, who are the developers here. So, things have been discussed with them; now, what to do next? We will see all that. Tomorrow we will see what the High Court's decision is; after that the Ulema will declare, and the public here will decide," he said.

"Our belief is that once there was a mosque, Insha'Allah it will remain until Doomsday, and all of us who have gathered here for the mosque, it is the house of Allah; no one has any caste or selfish interest in it, but we want the government to take whatever steps it takes within the limits of the law and not do anything illegal," he added.

He further urged the authorities to avoid what he described as "bulldozer politics" and allow the matter to be taken to the appropriate court.