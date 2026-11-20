- Man died after being thrashed for demanding marriage.
- Influencer's father, neighbour arrested for culpable homicide.
- Stalker upset over influencer's engagement, forced entry.
Delhi: Police have arrested two individuals following the death of a man who was allegedly thrashed after forcing himself into the house of a woman influencer and demanding to marry her. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital a week after the incident.
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Stalker Barged Into Influencer's Residence
According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred on November 7 at the Madhu Vihar residence of Neha Bisht, a content creator with over 600,000 followers on Instagram.
The man, identified as Abhinav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and employed at a private firm in Chennai, allegedly forced himself into Bisht's home while she was inside and insisted that she marry him.
An FIR registered the following day stated that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.
One-Sided Feelings
Preliminary investigation revealed that Abhinav regularly followed Bisht's content on Instagram and YouTube and had developed one-sided feelings for her. Bisht had recently been posting videos of her engagement and upcoming wedding. Police said Abhinav was upset over her upcoming marriage, while the influencer had no prior knowledge of him.
Officials also found that he had visited her house posing as a fan a few months before the incident.
Assault, Hospitalisation And Arrests
Enraged by his forced entry and demands, Bisht's family members and some neighbours allegedly assaulted Abhinav before informing the police. Officers found him at the residence with severe injuries to his back and right foot and shifted him to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he died during treatment on November 15.
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Following his death, police registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested the influencer's father, Virender Bisht, along with a neighbour. Officials added that CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene is being scanned to identify other suspects involved in the incident, while further investigation into the matter is underway.
(With Inputs From Jagran.com)