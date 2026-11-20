Delhi: Police have arrested two individuals following the death of a man who was allegedly thrashed after forcing himself into the house of a woman influencer and demanding to marry her. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital a week after the incident.

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Stalker Barged Into Influencer's Residence

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred on November 7 at the Madhu Vihar residence of Neha Bisht, a content creator with over 600,000 followers on Instagram.

The man, identified as Abhinav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and employed at a private firm in Chennai, allegedly forced himself into Bisht's home while she was inside and insisted that she marry him.

An FIR registered the following day stated that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

One-Sided Feelings

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abhinav regularly followed Bisht's content on Instagram and YouTube and had developed one-sided feelings for her. Bisht had recently been posting videos of her engagement and upcoming wedding. Police said Abhinav was upset over her upcoming marriage, while the influencer had no prior knowledge of him.