An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned to death by his stepfather, who also attacked his wife before locking her inside a room of their Bengaluru apartment and fleeing. The woman remained trapped for nearly four days before she was rescued on November 19, when the landlord and police forced open the locked flat.

The accused, identified as 44-year-old Sudeep, allegedly attacked his wife Seema Das, 43, and her son Soham Das with a knife and hammer following a domestic dispute at their rented apartment in SRRK Tulasi Apartments, Raghavendra Layout, Padmanabhanagar, on the night of November 16.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On November 21: BESCOM Announces Shutdown On Saturday; Check List Of Affected Areas, Timings Police said the attack took place between 9 pm and 11 pm. Soham's body was later found inside the bathroom, while his injured mother was discovered locked inside a room. Four Days After Attack, Landlord Hears Woman Screaming The incident came to light on November 19 after the apartment's landlord, B Mallayya, visited the flat but received no response despite repeatedly knocking and ringing the doorbell. According to his complaint, he had rented the apartment to Seema and her family on October 3, 2024. Neighbours had reportedly complained about frequent arguments and disturbances in the household over the preceding six months. The landlord said he had repeatedly advised the family to resolve their disputes and had also asked them to vacate the flat.

On November 16, Mallayya received another complaint from neighbours about a quarrel at the apartment. However, when he contacted the security guard around an hour later, he was told that the disturbance had stopped. Three days later, after receiving no response at the flat, Mallayya approached the Banashankari police with his friends. They also contacted one of Seema's friends before returning to the apartment with police personnel. A locksmith was called to open the doors around 11 pm. Inside, they found bloodstains on the floor and walls. They then heard Seema screaming from behind another locked door. The locksmith opened that room, and the injured woman was rescued.

Wife Tells Police Husband Attacked Her And Son After being rescued, Seema told police that Sudeep had attacked her and Soham with a knife and hammer during the November 16 argument. She alleged that he killed her son, attempted to murder her and then locked her inside the room before fleeing.

Police subsequently found Soham's body in the bathroom. According to preliminary investigations, Sudeep was Seema's second husband, while Soham was her son from her first marriage. Seema worked at an insurance company, while Sudeep had previously worked in the private banking sector. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Multiple Murder: Police Suspect Property Dispute Involving Cab Driver's In-Laws Behind Killing Of Seven A senior police officer told PTI that Sudeep allegedly suspected Seema of having an extramarital relationship, which reportedly led to the argument preceding the attack. Accused Arrested, Murder And Attempt To Murder Cases Registered Banashankari police registered a case against Sudeep under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The accused was subsequently arrested, police said. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is underway. (With Agency Inputs)