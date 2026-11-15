Bengaluru Cab Driver Case: Police investigation into the shocking murder of seven members of a family reportedly found the motive behind the gruesome crime. According to an HT report, the Bengaluru cab driver, who allegedly killed seven members of his wife's family, including a seven-year-old boy, had a dispute over a property dispute and gold sale.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have administered sedatives to the victims before killing them, and are probing whether he turned up the television volume to drown out the noise during the assaults and avoid arousing the neighbours' suspicion. The killings took place over 15 to 20 days between October 16 and 31.

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The accused, Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly committed the murders at his house in the Rajajinagar police station limits and disposed of the bodies at different locations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Financial Motives Behind Killing Of 7 Persons: Reports

According to media reports, the accused had an eye on the in-law's properties worth Rs 3 crore in Bengaluru's Srirampura area. Indusekar wanted to have a larger share in the properties. HT, citing an investigating official, reported that Indusekar wanted a larger share in the mother-in-law's properties. Police sources said gold jewellery was missing from the bodies, which creates suspicion that the accused sold them.