- Cab driver murdered seven family members over property dispute.
- Accused allegedly sedated victims, disposed bodies in two states.
- Daughter's involvement in concealing evidence also being probed.
Bengaluru Cab Driver Case: Police investigation into the shocking murder of seven members of a family reportedly found the motive behind the gruesome crime. According to an HT report, the Bengaluru cab driver, who allegedly killed seven members of his wife's family, including a seven-year-old boy, had a dispute over a property dispute and gold sale.
Investigators suspect that the accused may have administered sedatives to the victims before killing them, and are probing whether he turned up the television volume to drown out the noise during the assaults and avoid arousing the neighbours' suspicion. The killings took place over 15 to 20 days between October 16 and 31.
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The accused, Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly committed the murders at his house in the Rajajinagar police station limits and disposed of the bodies at different locations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Financial Motives Behind Killing Of 7 Persons: Reports
According to media reports, the accused had an eye on the in-law's properties worth Rs 3 crore in Bengaluru's Srirampura area. Indusekar wanted to have a larger share in the properties. HT, citing an investigating official, reported that Indusekar wanted a larger share in the mother-in-law's properties. Police sources said gold jewellery was missing from the bodies, which creates suspicion that the accused sold them.
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Indusekar's Daughter Under The Lens
The investigating officials are also probing the involvement of Indusekar's daughter, who was allegedly involved in disposing of the bodies and concealing evidence. Police are also probing whether the accused influenced his daughter by promising to transfer the properties to her.
All Bodies Recovered After Massive Searches In Two States
The horrific case came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered at the Srirampura police station on November 3, and the searches ended with the recovery of the bodies of all seven persons. On November 9, police recovered the last two bodies of seven members, finding them in the Shiradi Ghat forest area.
(With Agencies Inputs)