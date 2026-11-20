Himachal Pradesh has opened its first donkey farm in Bilaspur district, hoping to ride the rising demand for donkey milk in the skincare, beauty and healthcare sectors. Dairica Farms, set up by Sanjeev Singh Thakur, has started with 12 donkeys and plans to grow the herd to 25. The farm aims to sell the milk at around Rs 7,000 a litre to Indian and overseas companies that use it in beauty and health products.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the unit at Kandror village during the Dairy Conclave 2026. Officials expect the project to create local jobs and give farmers another way to earn. ALSO READ: Amul and Mother Dairy Milk Rates Revised: How Much More Will You Pay Monthly? Donkey Milk Price Donkey milk usually sells between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per litre. The powdered form fetches much more, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000 per kg depending on quality. A CSR Journal report notes that Dairica Farms is already producing, collecting and selling milk. According to NDTV, Co-founder Seerat Toor said the idea took shape after they saw India’s donkey numbers falling. The company then decided to breed Spiti donkeys, a native Himachal breed.

Thakur said the firm currently gathers more than 2,700 litres of milk every day. Besides its own animals, it also buys milk from livestock owners in nearby villages. Donkey Milk Benefits And Why It Is So Expensive Donkey milk is said to be valued for its nutritional and skincare properties. It contains vitamins, minerals and proteins, and is often used in cosmetic products such as soaps, creams and lotions. Its composition is considered closer to human breast milk than that of cow's milk. And this is the very reason why donkey milk is more costly.

ALSO READ: Amul, Mother Dairy, Nandini Hike Milk Prices Amid Rising Costs; El Nino May Slow India's Dairy Growth In 2027 It is also used in some traditional skincare products for its moisturising properties, although claims about specific health benefits require further scientific evidence. Government Subsidy For Donkey Farming People looking to start animal breeding farms can apply for help under a government subsidy scheme. An earlier release from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said eligible entrepreneurs can get subsidies of up to Rs 50 lakh for farms that raise sheep, goats, pigs, camels, horses or donkeys.

So far, the government has cleared 3,843 projects worth Rs 2,672.65 crore. Of this, Rs 1,233.69 crore has been approved as a subsidy. The first instalment of Rs 354.06 crore has already gone out for 2,014 of those projects.