West Bengal: The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Friday announced the postponement of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, citing "unavoidable circumstances". The exercise was originally scheduled to commence on November 23.

ALSO READ: EC Announces Voter List Revision In 6 States, UTs; Final Rolls On Jan 21 | Check Full Schedule, Who Can Apply Revised Schedule To Be Announced Later In a press note signed by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, the office stated, "The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances".

Postponement of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll, 2027. #SSR2027 #SSR @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIBKolkata @AIRKolkata https://t.co/LZwqhfBwbh — CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) November 20, 2026 The CEO's office added that a revised schedule for the exercise will be announced subsequently. Election Commission's Voter List Revision Across States The postponement in West Bengal comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) continues its wider voter list revision exercise across the country. Earlier this month, the Commission announced a fresh SSR schedule for six other states and Union Territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim, allowing citizens who will turn 18 in 2027 to apply for voter registration in advance.

Meanwhile, the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has also drawn political attention over allegations of wrongful voter deletions. Who Can Apply For Voter Registration In Advance? In a significant provision for prospective voters, the Commission has allowed advance applications from citizens who will turn 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027. This means those who are not yet eligible to vote on January 1, 2027, will not have to wait until their 18th birthday to submit an application. Their applications will be processed in the respective quarters when they become eligible.

January 1, 2027, will remain the qualifying date for the main revision exercise. What Is The Difference Between SSR And SIR? - Special Summary Revision (SSR): A routine annual exercise aimed at updating existing electoral rolls by enrolling new and first-time eligible voters, correcting personal details, shifting addresses, and addressing claims and objections.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan's 3 Voter Lists Have 3 Different Figures; Why SIR, SEC And SSR Lists Show Different Numbers - Special Intensive Revision (SIR): A much broader verification drive involving house-to-house checks and extensive scrutiny of existing voter records. (With Inputs From PTI)