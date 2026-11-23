Amid the controversy surrounding former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, US President Donald Trump has urged the company's board of directors to bring him back, saying his return would be in the best interests of both the chipmaker and the United States.

This comes days after Huang stepped down as the company's president and CEO amid concerns over his alleged relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is facing espionage charges. What Did Trump Say? Trump has continued to support Huang, who stepped down from his position on November 12 following reports about his personal relationships and concerns over possible national security risks. On November 16, Trump had said he would not mind seeing Huang return to the company. He also said the former Nvidia chief had “learned a big lesson”, according to CBS News. In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump urged the company's board to bring Huang back, writing, “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the company and also for the U.S.A.”

However, Trump's appeal comes at a time when the Nvidia board is reportedly not considering his return. According to Reuters, the board is not planning to reinstate Huang as CEO, despite a campaign by technology executives, investors and employees supporting his return. Nvidia announced Huang's resignation in a statement on November 12, saying it would take effect immediately. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, was appointed interim CEO as the board began looking for a permanent replacement. ALSO READ: Nvidia Row: Fresh Details On Alice Huang Pin Her Close To Secret Network Diverting AI Chips To China Jensen Huang: 'Honoured' To Return As Nvidia CEO Huang has also expressed his willingness to return as Nvidia's CEO, days after stepping down amid the controversy surrounding his personal life and alleged links to a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having connections to Chinese espionage.

In his first public statement after stepping down, Huang said on November 18, "I would be honoured to return as CEO," adding to speculation about a possible comeback. In a post on X, the Nvidia co-founder thanked people for their support and spoke about his family, the company and his life in the United States. He wrote, "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honour. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

ALSO READ: 'We Spy On Each Other': Trump's Candid Admission Has A Link With Nvidia Spygate Controversy I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation."

He ended his message by thanking those who had supported him and expressing his love for his family. You May Also Like To Watch "Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours."