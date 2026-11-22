Nvidia Row: A fresh report has brought new details to light in the ongoing investigation into the illegal supply of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Alice Huang, who was linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was reportedly the public face of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, while a Chinese businessman allegedly managed the chip-smuggling network from behind the scenes.

Chinese Businessman Ran Megaspeed's Operations The report identified the businessman as 52-year-old Li Ming, who is accused of playing a major role in moving restricted Nvidia chips to China despite US export controls. According to the WSJ report, Li Ming was closely involved in Megaspeed's business activities and took part in important company decisions.

This was despite Alice holding a senior executive position at the Singapore-based firm. The report also linked Li to several other businesses involved in trading Nvidia chips. Investigators suspect that these companies were part of a wider network created to supply advanced computing equipment to Chinese customers.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Row: Megaspeed's Clarification On Alice Huang And Spy Allegations, Says Chinese Executive Left Company In Aug 2025 Li Ming Charged With Fraud In Singapore Li was charged with fraud in Singapore in February last year over allegations that he helped divert computer servers powered by Nvidia chips to other countries. According to Singapore prosecutors, Li allegedly misled US suppliers by telling them that the servers were meant for use by his Singapore-based company.

However, the equipment was reportedly first sent to neighbouring Malaysia before being moved to another country. While several businesses were mentioned in the court documents, Megaspeed was not named among the companies listed in the charges. Li is currently out on bail and reportedly lives in Singapore.

Alice Huang, Li Ming And Kang Wei's Business Links The report also highlighted the long-standing business connections between Li Ming, Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei. Following the Biden administration's restrictions on the export of advanced Nvidia chips to China, the three allegedly began setting up a network of businesses across Southeast Asia. These companies were used to help Chinese customers gain access to advanced computing technology.

The report said, "These previously unknown connections show that efforts to help Chinese companies narrow the gap in the AI race extended far beyond the scope of the Megaspeed scandal." Jensen Huang's Personal Controversy The latest revelations come amid separate reports concerning Jensen Huang's personal life and his alleged relationship with Alice Huang. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a letter to employees in early November and apologised for damaging the trust of his family and colleagues.

US, Singapore And Taiwan Investigate Different Aspects Meanwhile, the investigation has drawn attention from authorities in the US and Singapore over suspicions that Megaspeed was involved in diverting billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia AI chips to China in violation of export restrictions. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that it follows all applicable export control rules. Taiwan has also taken action against Alice as authorities reportedly cancelled her entry permit and barred her from returning.

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