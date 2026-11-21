Nvidia Row: Fresh allegations about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's behaviour towards employees have resurfaced amid ongoing scrutiny over his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The allegations, dating back to nearly two decades, have renewed attention to his leadership style at the semiconductor giant. The claims were made by two former senior employees who accused him of verbally abusing, intimidating, and making sexually explicit remarks towards staff.

Former Nvidia Lawyer Accuses Huang Of Abusive Behaviour According to a Bloomberg report, the allegations were mentioned in court documents linked to a lawsuit filed in California in 2007. Stephen Pettigrew, Nvidia's first in-house lawyer, alleged that Huang regularly shouted at employees, threatened them and behaved inappropriately in the workplace. He had joined the company in September 1999 and was dismissed in June 2006.

Pettigrew claimed that his employment was terminated after he raised concerns about the behaviour of company executives. However, the company maintained that his dismissal was linked to performance-related issues. "He would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act," the filing stated.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Loses Third-Most Valuable US Company Spot, Trump Backs Second Chance For Jensen Huang To Return As CEO Pettigrew also referred to alleged inappropriate conduct by an unnamed senior Nvidia executive. His lawsuit sought more than USD 2.6 million in damages. Nvidia filed counterclaims seeking the return of company documents. The dispute was eventually settled confidentially in December 2009.

Former HR Head Raises Allegations Another former Nvidia executive, Michael Winston, who served as senior vice president for human resources, also raised concerns about Huang's behaviour. Winston filed a discrimination complaint in 2005. He alleged that he was dismissed after objecting to "Huang's abusive treatment of employees, including conduct he believed constituted sexual harassment," according to court documents. Winston joined Nvidia in September 2004 but remained at the company for only four weeks.

Jensen Huang's Representative Rejects Allegations Meanwhile, a representative for Huang strongly dismissed the claims, describing them as old and untrue. The representative also pointed to the support Huang has received from Nvidia employees. "These false allegations are from over 20 years ago and were made by two fired employees. The thousands of employees who have shown support for Jensen over the last week show they are false," the representative stated, as reported by Bloomberg.

Huang, 63, has never hidden that he follows a demanding leadership style. He has previously spoken about pushing employees hard to achieve results and has described his approach as necessary to survive in the rapidly changing tech industry. ALSO READ: Nvidia Sets Up Panel To Oversee Export Controls As Jensen Huang Spy Row Raises Stakes For AI Chips Amid China Threat You May Also Like To Watch: