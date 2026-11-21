Former White House Press Secretary and one of President Donald Trump's closest political allies, Karoline Leavitt has sparked a debate on social media after urging Americans to get married, have more children and raise them with Christian values. Her remarks came after a report by the Pew Research Centre projected a major change in the world's religious population, with Muslims expected to overtake Christians as the largest religious group by 2035.

Karoline Leavitt Asks Americans To Have More Babies Sharing an article with the headline, "Muslims to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, study finds," Leavitt wrote on X, "Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America." Her message encouraged Americans to marry, have larger families and bring up their children with Christian values and a strong sense of patriotism. However, her comments quickly attracted attention, with several social media users questioning her message and its timing.

Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America. https://t.co/Zs96P8Jfd9 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 19, 2026 Netizens React To Leavitt's Remarks The post received mixed reactions online. One user wrote, "What Karoline Leavitt really wanted to say was please have more white babies." Another user commented, "Says the rich racist. lol and have more babies? Not in this economy and the last time I went to church they didn’t want to give me baby formula."A third user said, "Karoline, if you want Americans to have more babies, make America a great place to have babies. Prenatal care Paid parental leave Universal pre-K Universal health care Great public schools Opportunities for sports and culture Not to mention a living wage and affordable housing." Another user wrote, "Karoline is asking American women to be baby factories to stop the Muslims." ALSO READ: Muslims To Surpass Christians By 2035 As World's Largest Religious Group; Hindu Population To Rise: Report

Pew Research Centre Report According to the Pew Research Centre report, published on Wednesday, Muslims are expected to become the world's largest religious group by 2035 if current population trends continue. The report estimated that the world had around 2.02 billion Muslims and 2.27 billion Christians in 2020. By 2035, the Muslim population is projected to reach 2.57 billion, while the Christian population is expected to stand at 2.52 billion.

The report also pointed to differences in birth rates and the age profiles of religious communities as important reasons behind this change. It also projects that the global Muslim population could exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, while the Christian population could reach just under 3 billion.

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