An emotional story from China's Guizhou province has touched many hearts on social media as an18-year-old girl battling leukaemia got her one last wish fulfilled. The girl, identified as Yao Yingbei, also known as Beibei wanted to attend one final class with her school friend before her death. Hearing her wish, her teachers arranged a special classroom inside the hospital where she was being treated. Beibei passed away just two days after the special class.

Beibei Battled Leukaemia For Five Years According to the South China Morning Post, Beibei was a ninth-grade student at Songjiang Secondary School in southwest Guizhou province. Her education had been affected by her health problems, which forced her to miss school several times. She was diagnosed with leukaemia five years ago and had to leave school for medical treatment.

Beibei's parents even tried to save her life through a stem-cell transplant using her younger sister's umbilical cord blood. Following the transplant, her condition improved for some time, allowing her to return to school whenever her health permitted. However, the disease came back three months ago. Her parents took her to hospitals in different places in search of treatment, but later brought her back to a hospital in their hometown.

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After hearing her request, the school headmaster and teachers decided to arrange a special class at the hospital. Some of her classmates were invited to join her, while the hospital provided a separate space that was turned into a temporary classroom. The classroom was decorated with teddy bears and balloons.

Her English teacher conducted a lesson based on an article about archaeology and China's Sanxingdui Museum. The teachers also asked the students to behave as they normally would during a regular school day. Despite experiencing nosebleeds, severe bone pain and a high fever, Beibei continued the class. However, just two days after the lesson, on November 7, her teachers and classmates received the news that she had passed away.

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