India has reiterated its commitment to maintaining friendly and constructive relations with Bangladesh but refused to comment on the country’s internal political developments. The response came after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman accused Awami League supporters of conspiring against his government with the backing of their alleged "masters" across the border amid fresh protests and violence in the country.

India Repeats Its Stand On Ties With Bangladesh During a media briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Rahman’s remarks on protests organised by Awami League workers in Bangladesh. Responding to the question, Jaiswal said India wanted to maintain good relations with Bangladesh and had no comments on the country’s internal political matters.

"Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples. I have no comments to offer to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh," Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's statement amid fresh violence, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Our position remains consistent. We desire a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. A relationship which is rooted in the shared history of the two countries and the common cultural values of its people. I have no comments to offer on the internal developments in Bangladesh." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence: 3 Killed, Multiple Injured Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina's Planned Return; 124 Detained Rahman Targets Sheikh Hasina and Awami League India's response came a day after Rahman criticised former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party over a series of recent arson attacks and violent incidents in the country. Speaking at a public rally on Thursday, Rahman accused the group of continuing its politics of violence even after leaving Bangladesh. He said people in the country no longer wanted politics involving arson, enforced disappearances and killings.

Rahman's 'Across The Border' Remark During his speech, Rahman also made an indirect reference to a country across Bangladesh's border, where Awami League leaders and supporters have reportedly taken shelter. "The country across the border, where they have fled to, is their master...To satisfy those masters, they have again started conspiring against Bangladesh, and its people," Rahman said as quoted by Reuters. While Rahman did not directly name any country, his remarks were connected to India as Hasina continues to stay here.

Awami League Protests Over Hasina's Return The latest tension comes as the Awami League continues to organise protests in different parts of Bangladesh despite the party being banned. The party on Thursday, called for a shutdown to protest against the BNP-led government's refusal to issue a new passport to Hasina, who is planning to return to Bangladesh in December. However, the Dhaka government considers Hasina a wanted criminal and has maintained that she should be extradited by India.

According to Bangladeshi media outlets, at least four people have been killed in separate incidents over the past three days, including two in Narail and one each in Faridpur and Pirojpur. Some BNP leaders have also reportedly been killed in separate attacks, adding to concerns over the law and order situation.

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