India have boycotted the trophy ceremony of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after Pakistan were declared sole champions following the abandonment of the final between the two teams due to rain, triggering a major controversy over the tournament's regulations.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly rejected the decision, demanding that India and Pakistan be recognised as joint winners after the title clash in Dhaka could not be completed. In an official statement, CABI questioned the interpretation of the tournament's technical regulations and alleged that the decision to award Pakistan the title was changed despite an initial agreement to declare both teams joint champions. ALSO READ: India A vs Nepal: Abhishek, Sooryavanshi Fail To Fire As India Lose Three Early Wickets “The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole winner of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain. CABI categorically rejects the decision and maintains that India and Pakistan must be recognised as joint winners,” the association stated.

The trophy was awarded to Pakistan without the final being played. WBCC President and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council President Sultan Shah overruled the WBCC Technical Committee’s decision to declare joint winners, forcing the match referee to announce the same decision. https://t.co/XHoRsSo48D — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) November 20, 2026 CABI Cites Section 27 Of Tournament Regulations CABI further stated that Section 27 of the tournament's technical regulations specifically addresses a tied final, arguing that its provisions support declaring both teams joint winners in the circumstances. “According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament’s technical regulations deals specifically with a tied final, with both sentences referring to that situation. CABI raised this interpretation with the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee, which initially agreed to declare both teams joint winners,” the statement read.

However, the decision was reportedly overturned, with Pakistan awarded the championship based on their superior run rate after the final was washed out without a ball being bowled. India's captain T Durga Rao also expressed his disappointment, stating that the team had opposed the decision after being informed that Pakistan would be declared winners and India runners-up based on run rate. ALSO READ: India vs Nepal, Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: When And Where To Watch Live For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs CABI has demanded that the WBCC restore its initial decision and officially recognise India and Pakistan as joint champions. The association also stated that it would pursue all appropriate avenues to challenge the ruling, insisting that the championship outcome should be determined through transparent and fair procedures. The turn of events have created a lot of buzz among supporters of India as well the players and members of the squad.