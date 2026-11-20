- Nepal won the toss and elected to field.
- There were high expectations from both the players.
- India A's troubles continued as Ayush Badoni departed for just two runs.
India A faced a disappointing start to their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Badoni failed to make create much impact against Nepal in Doha on Friday.
Nepal won the toss and elected to field at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, with their bowlers making effective use of a surface that offered assistance and made stroke-making difficult.
Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, India's explosive opening combination, struggled to get going early in the innings. Abhishek managed just nine runs off 13 deliveries, including a six, before falling to Nandan Yadav in the sixth over.
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The left-hander attempted to play an attacking shot against a full delivery but mistimed it, with substitute fielder Abhishesh Gautam completing the catch at mid-on to give Nepal their first breakthrough. There were high expectations from the opener considering his recent T20 form. However, he left his fans disappointed after failing to impress with the bat.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Convert His Start
Sooryavanshi showed glimpses of his attacking ability, hitting three boundaries and a six during his innings. However, the young batter could not capitalise on the start, scoring 26 off 32 balls.
Earth-shattering duo Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma combined scored 35 runs off 45 balls against mighty Nepal 🥶🥶 https://t.co/GzylNpAdZ8— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 20, 2026
Pawan Sarraf dismissed him in the 11th over after Sooryavanshi attempted to launch the ball down the track. The delivery gripped the surface, beat his bat, and crashed into the top of the middle stump. Fans expected an explosive innings from the Indian wonderkid who couldn't meet the expectations.
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India A's troubles continued as Ayush Badoni departed for just two runs. The batter was stumped off Lalit Rajbanshi, leaving India three wickets down inside the first 11 overs.
With the opening pair and Badoni back in the pavilion, captain Tilak Varma and the middle order are tasked with rebuilding the innings and recovering from the early setbacks.
India A will be aiming to overcome the difficult start and put together a competitive total in their opening fixture of the tournament.