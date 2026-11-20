India A faced a disappointing start to their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Badoni failed to make create much impact against Nepal in Doha on Friday.

Nepal won the toss and elected to field at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, with their bowlers making effective use of a surface that offered assistance and made stroke-making difficult.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, India's explosive opening combination, struggled to get going early in the innings. Abhishek managed just nine runs off 13 deliveries, including a six, before falling to Nandan Yadav in the sixth over.

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The left-hander attempted to play an attacking shot against a full delivery but mistimed it, with substitute fielder Abhishesh Gautam completing the catch at mid-on to give Nepal their first breakthrough. There were high expectations from the opener considering his recent T20 form. However, he left his fans disappointed after failing to impress with the bat.