Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that players from his own team were also involved in ball tampering during his playing days. His comments have come at a time when the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal has once again become a major talking point in cricket.

Akhtar urged people to move on from the Sandpaper Gate controversy but admitted that the incident had damaged Australia’s reputation. He also pointed out that ball tampering was not limited to Australian cricket, claiming that Pakistan players had used bottle tops to alter the condition of the ball.

Akhtar acknowledged that what the Australian players did was wrong but felt the controversy should not be dragged on unnecessarily. He also spoke about his own experiences in international cricket, saying that he had seen enough during his career to know that such incidents were not unheard of.

“Let go of it (Sandpaper gate), why are you making a huge fuss out of it? I understand this will damage their cricket – it damaged our cricket too. We used bottle tops, not sandpapers. We used to change the balls and everything” said Shoaib Akhtar on Wisden Scoop.

The former pacer also shared his thoughts on Usman Khawaja’s recent comments about the scandal. Khawaja addressed the issue in his autobiography, Sabr, claiming that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper to change the ball’s condition during the 2018 Newlands Test.

Akhtar felt Khawaja was right to speak about what happened but questioned whether this was the right time to bring it up.

“I’ve got a lot to say about my old teammates, but I wouldn’t. I cannot throw them under the bus. There was a time when I thought I am playing against 22 guys because every guy that I played against was under scrutiny for match fixing. So, I didn’t know who to trust,” Akhtar said.

He further suggested that such decisions could not have been taken by just a few players without the knowledge of the rest of the team.

“So what Usman said – it has to be a team decision, cannot be a couple of guys’ decision. We used to play with the cricket balls, and I did all sorts of things. But the whole team knew it. What they did was wrong. Uzi did the right thing, but the timing could have been better than this,” he added.

Cameron Bancroft’s Fresh Claims Bring Sandpaper Gate Back Into Focus

The controversy returned to the headlines after Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper during the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town, shared a detailed account of the incident on Wednesday.

Bancroft claimed that knowledge of the ball-tampering incident went beyond the three players who were originally punished, Steve Smith, David Warner and himself.

His statement directly challenged the version of events presented during Cricket Australia’s investigation, which had placed the responsibility on the three players.

“It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.

He also admitted that he had not shared all the details during the initial investigation. This included when the practice started, how long it had continued and how many other people were aware of it.

Bancroft’s claims have added another layer to the long-running controversy, particularly as Australia’s pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc had previously denied having any knowledge of the ball-tampering plan.