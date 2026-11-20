Kumar Kushagra and Tilak Varma struck brilliant centuries to rescue India A after an early top-order collapse against Nepal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Friday. The duo stitched together a massive partnership to turn the innings around, with India A recovering from 42/3 to move towards a formidable total at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. ALSO READ: Blind Cricket Asia Cup Controversy: India Boycott Trophy Ceremony After Pakistan Declared Winners In Rain-Hit Final India A Suffer Early Setback Nepal won the toss and opted to bowl, making an early impact by removing three of India's top-order batters. Abhishek Sharma departed for nine, Ayush Badoni managed just two, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 26 off 32 balls before being dismissed.

India A were reduced to 42/3 inside the first 11 overs, putting pressure on captain Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra to rebuild the innings. 📸 What an innings, what a moment 👏 A knock of immense character from Kumar Kushagra 💯 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/QiKeJN4Vio — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026 Kumar Kushagra Completes Third List A Century Kushagra responded with a composed innings, reaching his century in 93 balls as he took responsibility for India's recovery. The wicketkeeper-batter continued his impressive knock and eventually scored 117 off 102 deliveries, including 10 fours and five sixes. ICYMI: KUMAR KUSHAGRA BROUGHT UP HIS HUNDRED WITH A SIX! WHAT A MOMENT! 🤩 #INDAvNEP #AsiaCupRisingStars https://t.co/DfRB1J5kZn — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) November 20, 2026 His third List A century showcased his ability to absorb pressure and accelerate once settled. Kushagra was eventually dismissed by Lalit Rajbanshi, but his innings provided India A with the foundation they desperately needed. 📸📸 Captain coming up clutch 💯 1️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ runs of pure intent from India A skipper Tilak Varma 👍👍 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/8rOwYdEKdD — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026 Tilak Varma Joins Kushagra With Century Tilak Varma also stepped up with a brilliant hundred in 107 balls, supporting Kushagra throughout the crucial partnership. The India A captain brought up his century as the duo added 206 runs for the fourth wicket, completely shifting the momentum of the innings. Tilak Varma clears the ropes with a towering six and brings up a crucial half-century under pressure! ⚡ Watch India A vs Nepal in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/4TgkS9zIZa — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026 Tilak's knock was particularly impressive given the difficult start, as he combined patience with timely acceleration to keep the scoreboard moving. ALSO READ: India A vs Nepal: Abhishek, Sooryavanshi Fail To Fire As India Lose Three Early Wickets

Nepal medium-pacer Nandan Yadav finally broke through the defenses of India A skipper Tilak Varma, bringing an end to a captain's knock of 107 off 113 balls. The two centuries have put India A in a commanding position after Nepal's early breakthroughs, with the team now looking to finish strongly in their opening Group B match of the tournament. India A are hopeful to set a target from where it will be very difficult for Nepal to make a comeback.