An Indian man from Punjab, identified as Manpreet Singh, was allegedly killed in Spain after a minor argument turned violent. The incident has left his family in deep shock, as Manpreet was the only brother of three sisters and the main earning member of the household. His family has asked the Indian and Punjab governments to help bring his body back to India, as they have been waiting for more than three weeks.

Manpreet Was Planning To Return Home Manpreet had moved to Portugal around six years ago in search of work. He was employed as a labourer and was later sent to Spain by a company based in Portugal. According to his family, Manpreet had recently spoken to his mother, Gurmeet Kaur, and told her that he was planning to book a ticket to return to India. However, the family lost contact with him after their last conversation.

Mother Recalls Last Conversation His mother recalled their final phone call and said, "I spoke to him on Thursday, on the 27th. He told me, 'Mother, I am going to book my ticket.' I told him, 'Son, book it and come home. It has been six years since you left.' He said, 'Mother, I will book the ticket.' He then said that he would speak to me on Sunday. I told him that was fine and asked him to send me a message after booking the ticket. After that, I did not speak to him again."

Amritsar, Punjab: Manpreet Singh's mother, Gurmeet Kaur, says, "I spoke to him on Thursday, on the 27th. He told me, 'Mother, I am going to book my ticket.' I told him, 'Son, book it and come home. It has been six years since you left.' He said, 'Mother, I will book the ticket.' He then said that he would speak to me on Sunday. I told him that was fine and asked him to send me a message after booking the ticket. After that, I did not speak to him again...'' — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026 ALSO READ: Canadian Police Suspect Targeted Killing After Indian Man's Body Found In Burning Car In British Columbia's Langley According to local media reports, the incident took place after an argument over a minor issue involving a roommate from Jalandhar. The disagreement allegedly turned violent, and a man from Dusanjhan village in Jalandhar reportedly attacked the victims with a sharp weapon. Three men were targeted in the incident. While Manpreet died at the spot, two others suffered injuries.

Family Waiting For Body For More Than 3 Weeks The family has said that even 22 days after the incident, Manpreet's body had not been sent back to India. They claimed that his cousins in Spain had not been allowed to see his body. According to the relatives, problems with the documents submitted to the authorities have delayed the process. The family is seeking urgent help to complete the required formalities and bring his body to Beas in Amritsar district.

They have also appealed to Punjabi community groups and social organisations in Spain to help with the necessary arrangements so that Manpreet's last rites can be performed in his hometown. ALSO READ: Canada Hate Crime: 3 Teens Arrested For Pulling Off Sikh Man's Turban, Pouring Beer On Him In Moving Bus You May Also Like To Watch: