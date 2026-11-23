As discussions on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are set to begin between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party reportedly wants its ally to focus on urban constituencies and reach out to upper-caste voters, particularly Brahmins.

On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party formed a four-member committee to hold seat-sharing discussions with Congress, its INDIA bloc ally. The talks are expected to begin on Monday. The committee includes SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

The panel will negotiate with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners over seat allocation for the upcoming Assembly elections. However, both parties appear to have different expectations from the alliance. Here are the key points likely to shape the discussions.

Congress seeks a larger share of seats Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to lead the party's panel, which may also include state president Aradhana Misra and MP Imran Masood. The party is reportedly seeking between 125 and 150 seats out of the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leaders have also discussed around 175 seats, dividing them into three categories based on the party's local support and organisational strength.

According to reports, Congress has been discussing more than 100 seats with the SP. However, convincing Akhilesh Yadav to agree to such a large share may be difficult. Congress cites 2017 seat-sharing arrangement Congress has repeatedly reminded the SP of its seat-sharing arrangement during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when it contested 107 seats. The party is reportedly using this example to push for a larger share in the upcoming polls.

Amethi and Rae Bareli among Congress' demands The SP is reportedly eyeing Amethi and Rae Bareli, both considered Congress strongholds. A list of 181 constituencies that Congress reportedly submitted to the SP included seats from both districts. Congress had earlier rejected a list of 181 seats circulating on social media, claiming that it had not shared such a list with the SP leadership. However, Akhilesh Yadav recently confirmed at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi that Congress had sought 181 seats for the 2027 elections.

ALSO READ: Why Bundelkhand Matters In UP Polls 2027: Inside BJP's Rise Across 19 Seats Congress wants 55-60 strong seats Congress is reportedly seeking around 55-60 "A-grade" seats, where it believes it has a strong chance of winning, according to NTDV. The party expects the SP to offer it around 40-45 seats where the BJP currently has a strong presence.

Congress is also looking at constituencies where it either led or finished close behind in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It wants seats where it has a strong local leadership and a better chance of winning. The party is also looking to strengthen its support among Dalits, Brahmins and extremely backward castes. Its traditional "Dalit-Muslim-Brahmin" electoral formula is expected to play a role in its seat demands. Congress reportedly believes that a larger share of winnable seats could help it attract non-Yadav and non-Muslim voters, particularly Dalits and upper-caste communities. Akhilesh Yadav wants focus on winning, not seat numbers Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that winning the election should be the alliance's priority rather than simply demanding more seats. For the SP, the 2027 Assembly election is crucial as the party is looking to return to power after losing the 2017 and 2022 polls.

An SP MP reportedly argued that Congress does not have a strong independent vote base in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Congress won only two seats and secured around 2 per cent of the total votes. Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly asked Congress to focus on constituencies where it performed relatively well in the last two Assembly elections and where it has strong local leaders, rather than pushing for a bigger share of seats. ALSO READ: Bulldozers, Hindutva, Welfare: Will Yogi Model Work For BJP In UP Again? Analysis How SP-Congress performed in recent elections The electoral performance of both parties in recent elections highlights why seat-sharing is likely to be a major challenge. - In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately), the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. - In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections under the INDIA bloc alliance, the SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested while Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested. The INDIA bloc's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections gave both parties a boost and strengthened their position in the state. Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats and is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027. Congress, meanwhile, is looking to expand its political presence in the state. With both allies having different expectations, the upcoming discussions will be crucial in deciding how many seats each party gets and how they plan to take on the BJP.