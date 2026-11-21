UP Polls: With just a few months remaining in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, all the leading parties have intensified their campaigns. With senior leader Azam Khan's release from jail, the Samajwadi Party is likely to get a major boost in the western districts. Khan has been an influential leader for the past several decades and is expected to be among the leading faces of the opposition during the campaign.

Azam Khan To Lead Campaign As per the reports, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is expected to get benefit on over 20 seats due to Azam's campaign. This includes all five assembly seats in Rampur, three in Moradabad, two in Sambhal, Sardhana, Kithore, Meerut City, Kairana, and Nagina, reported Jagran. The Muslim vote bank is considered decisive in these regions, and Azam Khan's direct appeal could help in consolidation.

The senior leader is likely to have influence on ticket distribution on all five seats in the Azamgarh district. While the Samajwadi Party is likely to contest four seats, the Bilaspur seat is likely to be given to its alliance partner Congress. Earlier in the 2022 assembly election, the BJP candidate managed to win with a narrow margin of 307 votes.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Azam Khan Takes 'Hyderabadi Biryani Not Preferred' Jibe At Owaisi; Downplays AIMIM's Impact Ticket Distribution In West Apart from this, Khan's family members are likely to contest the Rampur and Swar-Tanda seats. While sitting MLA Naseer Khan is again likely to contest the Chamrauwa seat, Azam is also likely to influence ticket distribution in several districts, including Moradabad, Badaun, Kasganj, Meerut, and Saharanpur. Earlier while talking to the reporters, Azam Khan stated that Congress will be granted more seats for the benefit of the alliance.

Take On Owaisi's AIMIM Earlier on Thursday, he took a dig at Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM by stating that the people of Uttar Pradesh do not prefer "Hyderabadi biryani." His sharp response came after being asked if Owaisi's party will have any serious impact in the coming assembly elections. Azam Khan's statement comes at a time when Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, is trying to gain grounds in Uttar Pradesh.