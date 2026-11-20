UP Polls: Amid the seat-sharing talks with Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Samajwadi Party on Friday formed a seven-member committee to continue the discussions. As per the reports, senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav will head the team of five other leaders and two data experts. While the Congress has demanded over 180 of the total 403 seats, the SP leaders have called it impractical, further focusing on the winnability factor.

Negotiation Between SP And Congress The Ram Gopal Yadav-led committee will continue the seat-sharing talks with Congress' team under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The reports suggest that while the grand old party has sought 181 seats, the Samajwadi Party has initially offered just 24 seats. The Congress has asked to distribute tickets as per the performance of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but the Akhilesh Yadav-led party continues to focus on the winnability factor and Congress' poor performance in the 2022 polls when the party had contested independently.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Azam Khan Takes 'Hyderabadi Biryani Not Preferred' Jibe At Owaisi; Downplays AIMIM's Impact As per the reports, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 24 seats, where Congress got over 20,000 votes in the previous election. Apart from this, the senior partner in the alliance is also uncomfortable over Congress' ambitious demands in the Muslim-dominated regions and Rae Bareli and Amethi, its traditional strongholds. The seat-sharing talks are likely to intensify in the coming weeks, and the first list of candidates is expected by the month's end.

Akhilesh Meets AAP, CPI (ML) Leaders In a separate but significant development, Akhilesh Yadav held separate meetings with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya over the last two days, reportedly to explore alliance opportunities. The Samajwadi Party chief is also considering bringing prominent faces of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in his poll campaign, reported PTI, citing sources.