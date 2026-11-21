Delhi Winter Delay: The residents of Delhi are yet to experience chilling cold even in the last phase of November. While the temperature in the morning and evening hours has remained low, the daytime temperature has broken previous records. The winter in the national capital usually begins by the end of October, but the residents continue to feel the heat even after a month. As per the experts, a similar situation is likely to continue for the next few weeks.

- Weak western disturbances: The natural phenomenon this year has been less active, leading to little snowfall in the mountains. A weak western disturbance also means fewer rain activities in the plain regions, leading to higher temperatures.

- Climate change: The seasonal patterns have been altered due to global warming in the past few years. A lack or delay in snowfall in the Himalayan range causes delayed winters in Delhi and other nearby states. In several northern states, the winter season has been late and shorter in the recent years.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Inaugurates 6-Lane 'Nitish Setu' In Bihar Amid Naming Row: Check Route, Travel Time Saved And Key Details

- Absence of northwesterly winds: The cold and dry winds from the Himalayas cause a sharp drop in temperature. A change in wind direction and slower speed have also led to delays in winters.

- The daytime temperature in the capital city has remained high due to the increasing number of concrete buildings, roads, and vehicles. The overall temperature of Delhi has remained at least four degrees higher than the average this year.

As per the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and climate models, the winter of the current year is likely to be less cold and shorter than normal, mainly due to the 'Strong El Nino' active in the Pacific Ocean. The reports suggest that 'strong to very strong' El Nino conditions will continue until March 2027, leading to shorter winters.