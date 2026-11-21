Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated "Nitish Setu” in Bihar’s Vaishali district. It is a six-lane cable-stayed bridge over the Ganges and is named after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The PM was accompanied by Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Union Minister Chirag Paswan and several other officials.

The bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 4,280 crore and will link Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, as per the official release. The 9.76 km long bridge is used to boost Bihar's road infrastructure.

#WATCH | Vaishali, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Nitish Setu in Vaishali district. Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others present here. (Source: DD News) https://t.co/KcbVCTVPcm — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026 Ahead of arriving at the bridge, PM Modi met former CM Nitish Kumar at the airport. Additionally, he is scheduled to inaugurate other development projects spanning road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and other sectors. Following which PM Modi will address a public meeting in the district and will also flag off 100 PM e-buses to boost clean public transport in Bihar. To Shorten Travel Time Jointly constructed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering and Construction Company under the supervision of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited, the bridge connects National Highways 22 and 322 and will shorten travel time between south and north Bihar districts. The travel time between Patna and Vaishali via this bridge—the Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur Bridge (Nitish Setu) is reduced to 20 to 25 minutes.

The six-lane bridge will not just cut down travel time between several north and south Bihar districts, but would also lessen gridlock on two nearby bridges – the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and the JP Setu. Key Routes And Links The Nitish Setu (the Kachchi Dargah–Raghopur–Bidupur six-lane bridge across the Ganga) connects Kachchi Dargah (on the outskirts of Patna) with Bidupur (in Vaishali district) via Raghopur Diara. The bridge starts at Kachchi Dargah, linking with NH-22 (also cited as NH-30 in highway references) on Patna's outskirts in the northern end. It then passes over the Raghopur Diara riverine island across the Ganga. In the southern end, the bridge connects to Bidupur, linking with NH-322 (also cited as NH-103).

ALSO READ: Lalu Setu Or Nitish Setu: Political Row Erupts Over Ganga Bridge Name Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bihar Visit Controversy Regarding Name A few days ago, the name of the bridge faced a controversy. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the move, noting that public infrastructure is traditionally named after deceased personalities. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is trying to signal that Nitish Kumar is "politically finished" by naming a monument after him during his lifetime.

Several leaders and groups have pushed for several names. Tejashwi Yadav pointed out that naming the bridge after local freedom fighter Akshaywat Rai had also been previously considered. Meanwhile, RJD leaders Rohini Acharya and Tej Pratap Yadav demanded it be named after RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav or called "Samajik Nyaya Setu" (Social Justice Bridge).

ALSO READ: Nitish Setu: Six-Lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge Named After Nitish Kumar; To Cut Patna-Vaishali Travel Time By 20 Mins Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the decision, urging Bihar to name the bridge after Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji (whose birthplace, Patna Sahib, is nearby) and urging PM Modi not to inaugurate it under the current name.