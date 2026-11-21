Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: Two biomedical waste treatment plants in Delhi were caught violating environmental norms during inspections by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The Biotic Waste Solutions plant on GT Karnal Road managed to fix all the problems that were pointed out, but the SMS Waste Grace facility in Nilothi still had several issues, which have now prompted the DPCC to seek its closure.

These findings were submitted by the DPCC to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is currently hearing a case over alleged non-compliance by biomedical waste treatment operators. The DPCC inspected both the GT Karnal Road and Nilothi plants on March 25. Irregularities were found at both places, after which the operators were issued show-cause notices on April 10 and asked to pay environmental compensation. ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Worsens: Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk Record 'Very Poor' AQI; Mercury Dips Further Nilothi Plant Fails To Fix All Deficiencies A follow-up inspection on July 27 showed that the Biotic Waste Solutions facility on GT Karnal Road had cleared all 11 deficiencies listed earlier. This plant handles around 34 tonnes of biomedical waste every day and serves roughly 4,500 healthcare facilities. Things looked different at the SMS Waste Grace plant in Nilothi. It processes waste from 6,391 healthcare establishments spread across seven revenue districts and has a daily treatment capacity of 28.8 tonnes, making it Delhi’s largest biomedical waste treatment facility.

The DPCC found that three of the 12 shortcomings recorded in the first inspection still hadn’t been fixed. Among the problems were thick black smoke coming out of the chimney, leakages in the mist eliminator and gas-cooling system, and improper storage of different categories of biomedical waste in the unloading area.

Inspectors also noticed grey-coloured treated water at the outlet of the effluent treatment plant (ETP). The plant was further found to be running without an inlet flow meter. DPCC Issues Closure Notice To Operator With the violations continuing, the DPCC issued another show-cause notice to SMS Waste Grace on September 14 and sought closure of the plant. In its reply, the facility said the black smoke was a normal part of the waste-treatment process. It also blamed the mixing of waste categories on poor segregation by hospitals before the material reached them. The operator claimed its emissions were still within the prescribed limits.

The DPCC also reported receiving temperature and carbon dioxide alerts through the online emission monitoring systems installed at both facilities. On October 19, the operators were told to take corrective steps. ALSO READ: Delhi's Winter Pollution Peaks At 10 PM, 8-Year Analysis Reveals When Residents Should Avoid Going Out Two More Waste Treatment Plants Planned Delhi is also looking to expand its biomedical waste treatment capacity. On October 7, the DPCC floated a tender for setting up two more common biomedical waste treatment plants to meet the city’s needs until 2031. The new facilities will split the workload across different parts of the capital. One will serve East, Northeast, Old and Central Delhi, while the other will cover West, Southwest and Outer North Delhi.

These plants are expected to reduce the load on the Nilothi facility, which has been running on an extended lease since April 2020. The latest inspection findings underline the need for tighter monitoring of biomedical waste treatment plants. Improper handling and disposal of hospital waste can create serious risks for both the environment and public health.