The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 276 in the “poor” category at 11 am on Saturday. As conditions worsened in the capital, major stations in Delhi recorded poor to very poor AQIs in the smoggy weekend.

Burari recorded an AQI of 242 (poor), while CRRI Mathura Road stood up 348. Punjabi Bagh recorded 361 (very poor), Chandi Chowk at (367), while IGI airport recorded 232 (poor) AQI, and Shadipur’s AQI was recorded at 329. Anand Vihar was at 321, while Ashok Vihar recorded 293 (poor). According to CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. While the city's overall reading remained in the poor category, the station-level data indicated considerably worse conditions in several neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI Deteriorates To 280 As Biomass Burning Drives PM2.5 Spike; Air Quality To Turn 'Very Poor' From Tomorrow The drop in air quality follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) decision on November 17 to lift Stage III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions across Delhi-NCR. Despite easing these higher-level controls, authorities are still enforcing baseline pollution-mitigation measures under GRAP's lower stages.

Temperature Slips Lower While Smog Blanket Thickens in Capital Weather stations in the capital recorded varying temperatures, with Ayanagar being the coldest. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees below normal. Besides, the minimum temperature at Palam station was 12.5 degrees Celsius (0.4 degrees below normal), and at Ridge station it was 13.1 degrees Celsius (0.4 degrees below normal). The minimum temperature at Lodhi Road was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees above normal.

On Friday, the Safdarjung weather station fell to 10.5 degrees Celsius. This was the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded on November 20 in the past five years, with the only lower reading being 9.6 degrees Celsius in 2022. ALSO READ: GRAP-3 Curbs Lifted Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves; Check Which Restrictions Have Been Withdrawn As the temperature drops and the air condition worsens, Delhi residents may have to prepare for several challenging days in winter. With the freezy weather and wind speeds remaining sluggish, meteorological conditions are likely to trap pollutants closer to the surface in the coming days. Residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, have been advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, while civic agencies remain on alert to reimpose stricter GRAP measures if air quality deteriorates further into the severe zone.