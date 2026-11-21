A medical student who was allegedly forcibly taken away from Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been rescued from a relative's house in Kerala, police said. The woman has told investigators that she does not wish to return to her family, PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, November 19, when a group of people allegedly took the first-year MBBS student away from the college campus in an SUV. Videos purportedly showing the woman being dragged into a vehicle circulated widely on social media on Friday, prompting police to launch a search operation.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Infra Push: PM Modi To Launch Pink Line Metro, Goa Vande Bharat On November 13; Check Stations, Route Following her rescue, police recorded her statement and sent her for a medical examination. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the woman is an adult and has the legal right to decide where she wishes to live. She will subsequently be shifted under police protection either to a place of her choice or to a women's counselling and support centre, depending on her preference. Police Register Case, Two Suspects Brought In The Ullal police have registered a case under Sections 140(3) and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provisions deal with kidnapping or abduction with the intention of secretly and wrongfully confining a person, and wrongful restraint.

Two people suspected of being involved in the incident have been brought to the police station. They will be served notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as the alleged offences carry a punishment of less than seven years, officials said.

Commissioner Reddy said that had the incident been reported immediately as an abduction, the police could have intercepted the vehicle before it travelled far. Student Had Earlier Approached Police Over Family Dispute The college administration has also shared its account of the events leading up to the incident. Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Shahnawaz Manipady said the student's parents had visited the college over concerns about her irregular attendance. According to him, the student had earlier approached the police with a complaint against her family. The dean said the police had subsequently brought her back to the college, where she was reunited with her parents. They returned on Thursday and took her home after a discussion, he claimed. However, he acknowledged that the student appeared to have resisted leaving with them. He said the incident had damaged the institution's reputation after the video circulated online. Interfaith Relationship Claims Trigger Controversy The incident has also sparked a controversy over claims circulating on social media that the student, who belongs to the Muslim community, was in a relationship with a Hindu man and that her family opposed the relationship.

ALSO READ: KSRTC Dasara Tour Packages 2026: 5 Mangaluru Temple Packages Announced In Karnataka: Check Routes, Fares The circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and the claims about the relationship are being investigated. Police have reiterated that an adult woman has the right to decide where she wants to live and that taking her away against her wishes is a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has criticised the Karnataka government over the incident, raising questions about law and order and demanding action against those involved.