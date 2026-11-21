- Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan urged Masood to separate politics from sports.
- Mumtaz Patel emphasised no space for religious divide in cricket.
- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed communal bias allegations as baseless.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Saturday criticised her party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, asking him not to bring politics into sports over the issue of cricketer Mohammed Siraj's non-selection. Her remarks came after Masood triggered a controversy by claiming that there was communal bias in dropping fast bowler Siraj from the playing XI in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand.
"I would simply urge Masood-ji to keep politics and sports separate; please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable," she said, while speaking to news agency ANI.
ALSO READ: Congress Alleges Religious Bias Over Siraj’s Exclusion From New Zealand Test; BJP Retorts With Jadeja Example
#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test squad, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "...I would simply urge Masood-ji to keep politics and sports separate; please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable..."— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
There Is No Space In Sports For Religious Divide: Mumtaz Patel
Another Congress leader, Mumtaz Patel, echoed Ranjan's sentiment on sports, saying there is no space for hate or this religious divide.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test squad, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel says, "In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together. So I doubt because I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. So let's keep this away. I would want to say that let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country..."— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
"In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together," she added.
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Patel further said she has never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. "So let's keep this (religious bias allegation) away. I would want to say that let's not create an atmosphere of hate and religious division in our country," the Congress leader asserted.
Delhi: On the non-selection of pacer Mohammed Siraj in the Indian cricket team, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "His name is Siraj—isn't that reason enough? If he is performing and still not getting selected, what else could be the reason behind it? This alone can be the reason; there can be no other reason besides this"— IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026
'Nobody In India Is Discriminated Against On Basis Of Their Religion': Union Minister
Earlier on Friday, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed Masood's insinuation of communal bias in the non-selection of the pacer, saying nobody in India is discriminated against or overlooked based on their religion.
Asked about Masood's comments, Rijiju told reporters, "Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit." One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it, he added.
"If someone feels this way, it is not right. The PM said that we are all one and we have a goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', then there is no need to create divides on the basis of caste or religion," the Union Minister said.
Shame On Congress: BJP
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed Congress over the Siraj issue, saying the grand old party did not even spare the Indian cricket team from its vote bank politics. Congress party is communal, he asserted.
Cricket Grates Question Siraj's Non-Selection
Cricket grates Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri questioned the controversial exclusion of Siraj's from the playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, saying the team management should have considered the pacer's experience.
Sunil Gavaskar on Siraj's exclusion 🗣️ "He has never LET INDIA DOWN" #NZvsIND https://t.co/tQk6rXPeJu— Just Cricket (@justcricket_app) November 19, 2026
India picked four pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj for the Test against New Zealand.
While Gavaskar called the non-selection baffling, Shastri said on social media that Siraj should have been part of the team considering his experience and work ethic.
(With Agencies Inputs)