Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Saturday criticised her party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, asking him not to bring politics into sports over the issue of cricketer Mohammed Siraj's non-selection. Her remarks came after Masood triggered a controversy by claiming that there was communal bias in dropping fast bowler Siraj from the playing XI in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand.

"I would simply urge Masood-ji to keep politics and sports separate; please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable," she said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

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#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test squad, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "...I would simply urge Masood-ji to keep politics and sports separate; please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable..." — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

There Is No Space In Sports For Religious Divide: Mumtaz Patel

Another Congress leader, Mumtaz Patel, echoed Ranjan's sentiment on sports, saying there is no space for hate or this religious divide.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test squad, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel says, "In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together. So I doubt because I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. So let's keep this away. I would want to say that let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country..." — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

"In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together," she added.

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