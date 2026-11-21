Jammu: A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday morning near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sub-sector of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. Alert locals spotted the youth acting suspiciously near Harapeer Bridge at Sai Kalan Morh around 7:30 AM, caught him, and handed him over to the police.

During preliminary questioning, Raza has repeatedly changed his statements, raising red flags among security personnel. According to an NDTV report, citing sources, he has offered conflicting explanations, claiming he lost his way, then saying he crossed over inadvertently, and at times giving contradictory details about his route and purpose.

Preliminary investigations have established his identity as Awais Raza, son of Imdad Hussain, a resident of Basti Gokal in Jaranwala, Layyah district, Punjab, Pakistan.

Investigators are further grilling him to uncover his real motive and determine how he bypassed the border fencing. Security agencies are probing whether the breach was accidental, a deliberate attempt to test border alertness, or part of a larger infiltration or cross-border smuggling network.

Surge In Apprehensions Along Jammu IB

Saturday's incident follows a series of such apprehensions reported across the Jammu, Samba, and Kathua belts in recent months:

September 11: Security forces apprehended a 60-65-year-old Pakistani intruder near the border fencing in the Bobiya area of the Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.

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September 8: Border Security Force (BSF) arrested Siraj Khan, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan, near the Octroi outpost in RS Pura after spotting him crossing the IB and approaching the fence.

September 3: BSF personnel arrested Nazir, a resident of Luni village in Pakistan's Sialkot district, near Border Outpost Sohan in the Kanachak sector.

March: Security forces detained an elderly Pakistani national opposite Border Outpost Bhaller in the Ramgarh sector after he crossed over, initially claiming an inadvertent breach.

Security officials maintain that while some border crossers eventually turn out to be mentally unsound or accidental trespassers who are later repatriated through standard protocols, every intrusion along the International Border is treated as a potential national security threat until thoroughly verified.

(With Inputs From PTI)