Karnataka Traffic E-Challan Discount: Motorists in Karnataka can now settle their pending traffic e-challans and Transport Department fines at half the original amount between November 21 and December 11. The 21-day window covers eligible penalties issued between 1991 and 2025, including cases registered by traffic police as well as Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) C Mallik announced the initiative at a press conference on Thursday, according to a report by The Hindu. Officials say the idea is to help vehicle owners clear old dues and bring down the huge backlog of unpaid traffic fines.

Which Offences Include The 50% Discount? The concession applies to pending traffic e-challans for several offences, including driving without wearing a seat belt, triple riding on two-wheelers, and jumping traffic signals, among others. ALSO READ: Mumbai Traffic Relief: 31-Km Tunnel Network To Link Airport, BKC, Eastern And Western Highways, Cut Travel Time; Check Route Pending penalties imposed by the Transport Department and RTOs are also covered under the scheme. Police and transport officials have urged vehicle owners to make use of this limited period and clear their outstanding dues. Motorists can check pending challans and cases linked to their vehicles through official government portals like Parivahan App or KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne portals.

How To Check And Pay Pending Challans In Karnataka One can pay traffic police e-challans in Karnataka through a few simple options: - Karnataka State Police (KSP) app: Check your pending challans and pay them directly online. - BTP ASTraM app: Especially useful for Bengaluru residents. Just open the app, view your dues and clear them. - KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne: You can pay through these portals online or at their service centres. - Offline: If you prefer, just walk into your nearest traffic police station or the Traffic Management Centre and settle the fine in person. ALSO READ: Nitin Gadkari Instructs Authorities To Not Issue Challan For Speeds Of Up To 120 Km/h; Here’s Why? Mysuru Has Crores In Pending Traffic Fines The scale of unpaid traffic penalties in Mysuru is quite large. Officials have shared the following figures on pending cases and the amounts recoverable after the 50% concession. Mysuru city: - Pending e-challan cases: 1,08,86,387 - Total outstanding fines: Rs 482,53,89,600 - Amount payable after discount: Rs 241,26,94,800 Mysuru district: - Pending e-challan cases: 36,91,027 - Total outstanding fines: Rs 184,94,00,500 - Amount payable after discount: Rs 92,47,00,250 Apart from traffic challans, 8,748 RTO penalty cases are pending across Mysuru district. These include 5,750 cases with RTO Mysuru West, 1,832 with RTO Hunsur and 1,166 with RTO Mysuru East.