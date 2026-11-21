Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure, triggering political stir in Tamil Nadu over the controversial tradition. With the BJP and Hindu organisations celebrating the top court verdict, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay faces his first big religious test.

The Tamil Nadu government's stand for a long time has been that allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the stone pillar near the dargah could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character. The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Members of the Hindu Munnani and BJP celebrate in front of a temple, as the Supreme Court permits the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on November 24, 2026, as an interim arrangement.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

The previous DMK government fought a legal battle against the demand of Hindu groups. Stalin recently said his government fought hard to uphold Tamil Nadu's peace and religious harmony. Now, the Vijay government also argues that maintaining the century-old status quo prevents friction in a multi-faith environment, as Thiruparankundram hill houses both the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

In the charged political atmosphere following the Supreme Court's permission, former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin attacked CM Vijay, asking him to explain the legal steps his TVK government proposes to take in this matter. Stalin, attempting to exert pressure on the ruling TVK, sought to know if the state government would challenge the Supreme Court order immediately to uphold the status quo or allow the lamp to be lit and face criticism from secular allies.

The DMK maintained that the stone pillar is not a lamp pillar and accused the BJP, RSS, and Hindu Munnani of attempting to disrupt peace in Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Chennai | On the Supreme Court permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai says, "...When the same thing happened during the DMK rule, we ensured that communal harmony was not disturbed...We will have to wait and watch what the TVK government has to say about this and how they are going to react. They have not said anything until now. We will have to wait and see how they are going to handle this issue..." — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said, "When the same thing happened during the DMK rule, we ensured that communal harmony was not disturbed. We will have to wait and watch what the TVK government has to say about this and how they are going to react. They have not said anything until now. We will have to wait and see how they are going to handle this issue."

All Eyes On CM Vijay

CM Vijay opposed the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting near the dargah in the Supreme Court, but failed to secure a favourable verdict. Now, all eyes are on his next move. The ruling TVK follows the DMK's stand on the tradition that religious activities on the top of the holy hill may disrupt secular harmony in the area. Now, steering is in Vijay's hands, and his decision will decide where the matter heads. This is his first litmus test on the religious front as a chief minister of the state. Since the matter is sub judicel, he is careful and has not made a statement so far.