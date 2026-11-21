A violent fight broke out between a couple and a group of boys at a public garden in Mumbai’s Kurla area, leading to the detention of eight minors. The incident happened on Friday, November 20, near Phoenix Mall and came to light after a video of the assault started circulating widely on social media.

According to a report by India Today, the group allegedly made lewd remarks at the couple while they were taking photographs in the garden. Things turned ugly when the two objected to the comments, after which the boys allegedly attacked them.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: 3-Year-Old Boy Tied With Rope, Assaulted At Thiruthuraipoondi School; CCTV Sparks Outrage Police said around 8-10 juveniles were involved in the incident. Videos recorded by people present at the spot show the group beating the couple with what looked like sticks. The attackers can also be seen chasing the two down a flight of stairs. The male complainant was allegedly kicked and punched during the assault.

Police Detained 8 Boys Following a complaint from the couple, police detained eight boys and registered a case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde said the juveniles would be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings. The police have registered the case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Sections 189(2) and 189(4), relating to unlawful assembly and membership of an armed unlawful assembly; Section 118(1), concerning voluntarily causing hurt; Section 352, dealing with intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace; and Section 351(2), relating to criminal intimidation.

The matter will now go through the juvenile justice system, with the detained boys to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. ALSO READ: West Bengal: BJP Worker Dies After Being Assaulted While Intervening In Altercation At Panihati Market Political Leaders React To The Incident The assault also drew political reactions. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that the couple belonged to the Hindu community and described the attackers as “Muslim fanatics.” In a post on X on Saturday, he said, “Young Hindu friends were attacked by Muslim fanatics near Phoenix Mall in Ghatkopar." Referring to the police action, Somaiya added, “Notices have been served on the parents of 5 of the boys. I will be visiting this area at 4 pm today.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Intekhab Farooqui also condemned the assault, calling such incidents reprehensible.