Kolathur Bypoll: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay became a pallbearer and walked nearly 2.3 kilometres barefoot in the funeral procession of Kolathur MLA VS Babu, in Chennai on Friday. Vijay and other senior TVK leaders' presence at the last rites shows Babu's political weightage and popularity. Now, all eyes are set on the next high-stakes bypoll. The passing of Babu necessitated a byelections in the Kolathur constituency.

All Eyes On MK Stalin's Return In Bypoll In Kolathur In Absence Of Babu Former chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, who is not currently a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, may attempt to enter the House by participating in the bypoll. The DMK would like to see its top leader in the assembly to counter first-time CM Vijay. Voice is growing within the DMK to field Stalin in the bypoll. DMK MP Constantine Ravindran, while speaking to reporters, said that while the final call would be taken by Stalin himself, he wants him contesting in the Kolathur. Party workers would love to see him in the race, he added.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Diwali Crime: DMK Slams Vijay's TVK Govt Over Law And Order Collapse After 10 Killed, Calls Him 'Dummy CM' Kolathur Bypoll Offers Risk As Well As Opportunity If Stalin agrees to contest the byelection, it would be a high-risk gamble as well as an opportunity to regain his lost electoral ground. However, a second defeat in months may damage his political image beyond repair. Stalin, who had won three consecutive times from Chennai's Kolathur constituency since 2011, is a seasoned leader, and he would weigh in winnability factor; only then might he go for the byelections.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin Booked For Making Minor Speak Against CM Joseph Vijay During Bypoll Campaign What's For Vijay In Byelection? The upcoming bypoll would be significant for Chief Minister Vijay as well. It would be seen as a referendum on his work in the past seven months. Generally, the election results of a bypoll go in favour of the ruling party, especially if it is occurring within months. Also, Babu was a popular leader, and general sentiments of voters may go with his party, TVK, which means the fight will be tough for Stalin if he jumps into the electoral ring. However, in case, Vijay's candidate loses, it would give an opportunity to opposition to attack the government.

Babu Known As Giant Slayer After Defeating MK Stalin Babu, 75, gained widespread political attention in May this year after he defeated former chief minister MK Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections. He was the biggest giant slayer, as he outsmarted the then-sitting chief minister in the Kolathur constituency. He left a legacy which may help the ruling party in the bypoll.

The unassuming politician Babu, who became a tall leader overnight, was a former legislator. He had won from the Purasawalkam Assembly constituency, Chennai, in 2006 on a DMK ticket. He joined Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2026, and was later fielded from Kolathur to take on Stalin.

Although the DMK members expected Stalin to win hands down owing to the Dravidian major's welfare initiatives, Babu sprang a surprise in trouncing the chief minister. Babu won by a margin of 8,795 votes at the end of 22 rounds of counting. (With Agencies Inputs)