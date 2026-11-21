Who knew a fairness cream would lead to a severe kidney disease by raising mercury in the blood and body until it happened with a minor girl from Keralam, who is now hospitalised. A 17-year-old girl from Kerala developed a kidney disease after using a fairness cream promoted by social media influences.

Initial Advantage Soon Showed Reactions The girl is being taken to Aster AIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram; she bought the skin care product after seeing influencers claiming that it could treat pigmentation, dark spots and pimples. Initially, she used the product, and it was effective, following which she ordered it multiple times.

ALSO READ: Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads Among Cattle In Uttar Pradesh; Massive Vaccination Campaign Launched To Curb Outbreak Things started to change gradually when she experienced a sudden fall in blood pressure, swelling in legs, and fainting spells. Soon, she faced difficulties in walking and climbing stairs. Following this, she decided to visit the hospital. High levels of mercury found in cream After testing the 17-year-old girl, Dr Gowri S found the mercury levels were extremely high in her blood and body, PTI reported her as saying. The doctor asserted that the minor was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, which is a serious kidney disease and can be further complicated if remained untreated.

While conducting tests on the used skincare product, it was found that the cream contained 12,500 parts per million in mercury, which is a lot higher than the permissible level of 1 ppm. According to Dr Gowri, Mercury could cause severe damage to the kidney’s filtering units, asserting that the cream’s combination and the girl's deteriorating condition are interrelated.

Doctor Cautions People On Using Skincare Without Consulting Doctors On the case, Dr Gowri warned people against misleading advertisements promising instant results or rapid improvement in skin tone through fairness creams. People with skin problems should consult a dermatologist and seek proper treatment instead of relying on such products, she stated.

ALSO READ: 93 Cattle Die Of Lumpy Skin Disease In Gurugram, 890 Infections Found The girl said she informed the company about her health problems but received no positive response. The affected minor claimed that the company initially said its senior officials would be informed but later stopped responding to her messages. The girl's family has decided to initiate proceedings against the company in a consumer court. The family has not disclosed the name of the cream because it is pursuing legal action over the kidney ailment allegedly linked to the product.