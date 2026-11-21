India has developed its first indigenous vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza, better known as bird flu. Scientists at a research institute in Bhopal have created it, and the move is being seen as an important boost to the country’s ability to handle recurring outbreaks. The vaccine targets the strain behind most bird flu cases in Indian poultry and is expected to give farmers a cheaper way to protect their birds.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the vaccine on Friday. It has been developed by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), which works under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The vaccine is based on inactivated virus technology and has been made entirely through local research. It specifically targets H5N1 Clade 2.3.2.1a- the strain linked to most outbreaks in India’s poultry farms.

This is a significant move for India as over the last two decades the country has seen hundreds of bird flu outbreaks that forced the death and culling of large numbers of birds.

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Significance, Price Of India's First Indigenous H5N1 Vaccine

The biggest advantage is the price. According to Chouhan, each dose should cost only Rs 1 to Rs 2, which puts it within reach of even small poultry farmers.

It is an inactivated vaccine against H5N1 Clade 2.3.2.1a. That means scientists used an inactivated form of the virus so it can trigger immunity without making the birds sick. By focusing on the strain that causes most of India’s outbreaks, the vaccine is meant to give stronger protection to the poultry sector.