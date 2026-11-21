The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the Congress after its youth workers allegedly barged into Meta offices and vandalised its premises to protest the suspension of accounts of their leaders, calling it a "party of goons" that promoted vandalism.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video on X, alleging that Indian Youth Congress workers not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad but also flaunted the incident on social media. ALSO READ: Less Violent And Sexually Promoted Reels: Instagram Changes Content Recommendations In India After Government Advisory "Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media! Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit! Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies! This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy! Every Indian who believes in Growth Should Oppose Congress Vandalism!," the BJP leader's post read.

Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media! Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit! Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies! This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy! Every Indian who believes in Growth Should Oppose Congress Vandalism! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 21, 2026 What Led Youth Congress To Stage Protest NDTV reported that the handles of the Youth Congress's national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and national in-charge, Manish Sharma were restricted by Meta, drawing sharp reactions from the grand old party leaders. A group of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) led by Telangana president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy barged into the Hyderabad office and resorted to vandalism. Security guards and police personnel were seen at the spot struggling to stop them. ALSO READ: With BJP-SP Gorakhpur Showdown, 'Bulldozer Politics' Returns In UP Ahead Of Polls | Explained

Indian Youth Congress Shares Protest Video The Congress' youth wing also shared the video of the incident, saying Meta must follow India's Constitution, not the BJP's orders.



"#BREAKING: IYC workers stormed into BJP ka BETA - META's Hyderabad office! Enough of blocking opposition accounts and silencing independent voices! @Meta must follow India's Constitution, NOT the BJP's orders. Remove restrictions from all accounts within 7 days, or we will shut down your offices everywhere!," the post read.

#BREAKING: IYC workers stormed into BJP ka BETA - META's Hyderabad office! 🔥 Enough of blocking opposition accounts and silencing independent voices! @Meta must follow India's Constitution, NOT the BJP's orders. Remove restrictions from all accounts within 7 days, or we will shut down your offices everywhere! Stop the censorship. The countdown begins! — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) November 20, 2026 Akhilesh Yadav Also Raises Concerns Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also raised the concern in a post on X, saying foreign companies should conduct business in our country, not politics. हमारे देश में दूसरे देश की कंपनियाँ अपना व्यवसाय करें; राजनीति नहीं। सबको बराबर मानकर चलना ही एक अच्छी समावेशी कंपनी की पहचान होती है। सरकार भी विदेशी कंपनियों पर अवांछित दबाव डालकर, उनके व्यवसाय का राजनीतिकरण न करे। #Meta — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 20, 2026 "Foreign companies should conduct business in our country, not politics. Treating everyone equally is the hallmark of a good, inclusive company. The government, too, should not politicise foreign companies’ businesses by putting undue pressure on them. #Meta," the former UP chief minister wrote in the post. Mumbai Youth Congress Also Stage Protests Outside Meta Office Earlier on Friday, the Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest outside Meta's office at BKC against the suspension of social media accounts of Indian Youth Congress leaders, alleging the action was aimed at suppressing voices critical of the BJP and the RSS.

The protest was held under the leadership of Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin at World One in BKC, where demonstrators also burnt a poster of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the Information and Broadcasting as well as Electronics and Information Technology portfolios. (With Agencies Inputs)