Savitri Devi Last Rites: The last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi, will be performed today at Chandi Ghat crematorium in Haridwar. CM Yogi looked deeply moved as he carried his mother’s mortal remains on his shoulder during the funeral procession.

The procession left the family’s ancestral home in Panchur village of Pauri district, Uttarakhand, at 8:50 AM. The ambulance carrying Savitri Devi’s body was covered with flowers before it began the journey to Haridwar.

#WATCH | Panchur, Uttarakhand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gives a shoulder to the mortal remains of his mother, Savitri Devi, who passed away yesterday. https://t.co/QymHGsDmPt

Security has been stepped up around Chandi Ghat and the surrounding areas. Police have been posted at key points and vehicles joining the procession are being checked. Surveillance has also been increased because several senior political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami & his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other Cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and senior party leaders are also expected.

Savitri Devi died at about 10.45 am on Friday after a long illness. She was 91 years old. Her younger son, Mahendra Singh Bisht, said she had trouble breathing that morning and had been unable to speak for nearly a year. Several family members were with her at the ancestral house when she died.

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Yogi Adityanath was at a programme in Gorakhpur when he got the news. His advisor, Awanish Awasthi, informed him after the event, where the CM had been distributing tablets to young beneficiaries.

Yogi Adityanath immediately canceled his other programs, including a planned visit to Gonda and left for Uttarakhand as soon as he heard. Later, he came to Panchur and paid his last respects to his mother.