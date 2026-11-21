A spice trader in Gujarat was duped after fraudsters handed him over eight bundles of fake Rs 500 notes, with a bizarre marking of "Children Bank of India”. The Mehasana businessman was cheated of Rs 40 lakhs when fraudsters posed as Angadia services and handed in the false notes.

The complainant has been identified as Riken Patel, on behalf of his maternal uncle, Rohitkumar Patel, who trades cumin and fennel in Unjha. Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia police hatched a plan and arrested two couriers, Rahulsinh Vijaysingh Thakur of New Delhi and Malchand Prameshwarlal Sharma of Rajasthan. Officers seized 17 bundles containing 1,666 fake notes wrapped in counterfeit bank labels.

ALSO READ: How Did Fake Notes Worth Rs 17 Cr Reach PNB Currency Vault In Saharanpur? Probe Reveals Shocking Details How Was The Deceitful Act Caught? The incident had taken place after Rohitkumar Patel needed a Rs 40 lakh business payment from an associate in Nagpur, Maharashtra. An online angadia firm was engaged to facilitate the transfer, under which the Nagpur party would release real cash locally once delivery was confirmed in Gujarat.

Two men arrived near the Milan Theatre by the Unjha vegetable market on November 17. They handed over a bag containing eight bundles of Rs 5 lakh each, sealed with bank-style strips. The Nagpur associate released the Rs 40 lakh payment, thinking the received cash was original. However, when the bundles were opened and checked at the office, they were found to contain imitation currency bearing the inscriptions "Children Bank of India", "Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank", and "Five Hundred Coupon", disguised beneath labels resembling ICICI Bank wrappers.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Seize Fake Notes Printed By Naxals In Sukma How were the fraudsters nabbed? The traders were determined to nab the fraudsters; they contacted the same Angadia network. The businessmen asked them to arrange another cash handover in Ahmedabad to Riken Patel’s father, Narendrakumar Patel, and informed the Ghatlodia police.

When a caller contacted Narendrakumar Patel through WhatsApp on November 19 to confirm the delivery, policeofficials came in plainclothes teams near the Parasnagar petrol pump. As Thakur and Sharma arrived and started to pull out bundles of notes from their bag, officers moved in and arrested them. The bundles contained Rs 500 notes 98 imitation each.

Investigations Underway In the probe, Sharma told investigators that his brother, Gajanan Sharma of Noida, had introduced him to a handler named Dhanraj. Following Dhanraj's orders, the two collected the fake notes from a suspect named Varun near a railway station in Delhi and travelled to Gujarat for a promised commission of Rs 5,000 each plus train fare.

Cops have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all five accused and launched a manhunt to trace Gajanan Sharma, Dhanraj, and Varun while checking whether other traders across the state were targeted.