Indus Water Treaty: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that India's stance on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) has remained unchanged despite Pakistani minister Musadik Masood Malik's New Delhi visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. On being asked about Malik's aggressive statements about the suspension of the treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi will not change its position.

What Did MEA Say? While talking to the reporters, Jaiswal stated that India will not change its stance on the treaty despite Malik's visit. "As far as the IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change," he said. The question was raised due to the aggressive statements of Malik following the suspension of the treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Minister Skates Over Question On Cross-Border Terrorism At SCO Dialogue | Watch Malik's Remarks On Treaty Earlier, Pakistan's climate change minister stated that New Delhi has no right to use water as a tool of pressure against Islamabad. He went on to say that Pakistan would "chop off" hands of those trying to snatch its share of water. While he has frequently spoken on the suspension of the treaty, Malik, like the other Pakistani leaders, has remained silent on the cross-border terrorism.

Silence On Cross-Border Terrorism On being asked about cross-border terrorism, Malik smiled and refused to provide a direct answer. The Pakistani minister stated that a lot of issues will be addressed after his public statement on Saturday. "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further expressed optimism about relations between India and Pakistan by stating that geopolitics has changed significantly. "I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we'll be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, and all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region," he was quoted as saying by News18.

ALSO READ: IWT Suspension Not Behind Pakistan's Water Crisis, Its Own Experts Point To Islamabad's Mismanagement India has clarified that the talks can only resume if Pakistan stopped the terror activities in the Indo-Pak border regions, especially in Kashmir.