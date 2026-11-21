Flydubai plane probe: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for assistance in its investigation into the September 30 mid-air attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight. The agency has sought documents and permission to question certain individuals as it investigates the alleged attempt by an Omani first officer to hijack the aircraft or deliberately crash it. The NIA is also examining whether the accused had links with people or institutions in other countries and whether any Indian connections were involved in the incident.

NIA Sends Mutual Legal Assistance Request To UAE NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal confirmed that the agency had sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request to the UAE and was waiting for a response. "We have sent MLAT requests to the UAE," Aggarwal said on Friday while speaking to the media after the 6th edition of the two-day Anti-Terror Conference held in New Delhi on November 19 and 20. The conference focused on the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism'. He added ththe agency would take the investigation forward once it received the necessary documents and information from the UAE.

ALSO READ: From Smit Machchhar To Navdeep Suri: Indians Who Received UAE's Prestigious Awards Probe Focuses On Co-Pilot's Overseas Background The NIA is also looking into the educational background of the accused Omani first officer, Hamam al-Hammami. Investigators are trying to establish whether he had studied at any institution in Australia or the United Kingdom and identify the people he may have met during his stay abroad. The agency is also checking whether any Indian nationals were part of his network of acquaintances and whether any of them could have played a role in the incident.

NIA Defends Its Authority To Investigate According to ANI, Aggarwal also explained why the NIA has the legal authority to investigate an incident that took place outside India. He said the agency can investigate certain offences committed abroad if they meet the conditions laid down under Indian law. "One condition is that Indian interests should be involved. Number two is that an Indian citizen should be involved," he said.

Referring to the Anti-Hijacking Act, the NIA chief explained that Indian authorities can investigate hijacking-related offences committed outside the country if the conditions specified in the law are met. These include cases involving an Indian citizen or an Indian citizen being the target of a hijacking. He maintained that the agency had acted within its legal powers while registering the case. "There is no overstretch by registering the FIR. It is well within the boundaries of law," Aggarwal said.

The NIA had registered a case on October 9 under the Anti-Hijacking Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to investigate the incident. The case, registered as RC-34/2026/NIA/DLI, followed a direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Centre ordered a detailed investigation, considering the seriousness of the incident, its national and international implications, and the possibility of a larger conspiracy.

The FIR was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and Section 16 read with Section 15(1)(a) of the UAPA, 1967. Flydubai Plane Incident Flydubai flight FZ1073 had taken off from Dubai at 7:05 am GST on September 30, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members. At around 9:21 am, while flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude and turned back towards Saudi Arabia. It was reported that Omani first officer had attacked captain Machchhar inside the cockpit.

However, passengers and crew members managed to overpower the first officer and restrain him. Captain Machchhar suffered serious injuries to his head and hands. The attack had triggered a major emergency onboard, with the aircraft plunging around 16,000 feet in just two minutes. The sudden drop in altitude had caused panic among passengers and crew members.